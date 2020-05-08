As infection rates and the death toll continue to rise, I find myself reflecting on the impact of infectious diseases throughout American history. Perhaps no other population is more affected by disease than Native Americans. While the coronavirus pandemic drags on, most people find themselves with extra time on their hands. Allow me to suggest a few books:
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann (2017)
Grann’s book chronicles the disastrous lives of an Osage family living in Oklahoma during the 1920s. After being forcibly removed from their native homelands east of the Mississippi River, the U.S. government confined the Osage people to “worthless” land to settle and begin anew.
After discovering rich deposits of oil on their land, several Osage quickly found themselves among the wealthiest people in the United States. Soon various murders and poisonings began occurring throughout the Osage community. Thus began one of the FBI’s first major investigations and the beginning of J. Edgar Hoover’s controversial career.
“Red Earth, White Lies: Native Americans and the Myth of Scientific Fact,” by Vine Deloria Jr. (1997)
Renowned Standing Rock Sioux author and intellectual Vine Deloria explores the vast differences between traditional Native understandings of the world and conventional scientific theories. Deloria offers his readers an alternative historical perspective based on non-Western concepts of space and time, relationships with the natural world and oral traditions.
“Unsettling Truths: The Ongoing Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery,” by Mark Charles and Soong-Chan Rah (2019)
Forget everything you thought you knew about the “discovery” of the New World and the American Constitution. This powerful book offers a troubling and tragic revision of the histories of both the United States and the Christian Church.
“Unsettling Truths” analyzes the centuries of violent and dehumanizing empire-building perpetrated against indigenous people in the name of the Christian god. The authors dismantle the American Constitution, exposing its implicit bigotry while casting an unflattering light on the beliefs and ideology of Abraham Lincoln.
Author Mark Charles is a 2020 candidate for president of the United States.
“Black Elk Speaks: As Told Through John G. Neihardt,” by Nicholas Black Elk (1932)
Black Elk’s book is a groundbreaking glimpse into Native American experience. Written in the first person, the Lakota holy man takes the reader on a tumultuous journey recounting his life during the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Black Elk witnessed white settlers invading his homeland and the systematic slaughter of the buffalo that followed. Remarkably, Black Elk offers eyewitness accounts of the great victory of Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull at the Battle of the Greasy Grass (Little Big Horn – 1876) and the Wounded Knee Massacre (1890).
