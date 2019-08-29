If you spend a fair amount of time outdoors, particularly near waterways like Killbuck Creek and the White River, you have likely spotted a bald eagle during the past few years. Since 1989, the presence of bald eagles in Indiana has skyrocketed from two nesting territories to more than 300 today.
By the early 1960s, estimated nesting bald eagle numbers fell to 460 raptors throughout the contiguous United States. Today national estimates total more than 14,000 breeding pairs. Why the meteoric rise in eagle population over that past 60 years?
The Endangered Species Act (ESA).
Signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1973, the ESA is arguably the most successful piece of conservation law in U.S. history. Conservationists credit the ESA with the recovery of myriad species on the brink of extinction — most notably the bald eagle.
Americans living during the 19th century saw the passenger pigeon, once found throughout the eastern U.S., hunted to extinction. During the same period, bison nearly met the same fate. Today, due in large part to the effectiveness of the ESA, it is easy to overlook the successes of conservation efforts that spared so many species from extinction. The southern sea otter, humpback whale, American alligator, brown pelican and green sea turtle are all living today because of efforts enacted as a result of the Endangered Species Act.
Indiana is home to several species listed as endangered or the slightly less severe designation of “threatened.” The gray bat (Myotis grisescens) and Indiana bat (Myotis sodalis) are both listed as endangered. The least tern and piping plover are endangered birds native to Indiana. Nine species of freshwater mussel found in our rivers, lakes and streams are also endangered. Additionally, several species of insects and plants are listed as requiring the most critical level of protection, while dozens of other animals are listed as threatened.
The current administration is seeking to overhaul the Endangered Species Act, specifically pertaining to species with a threatened classification. Typically, threatened species are treated in the same or similar fashion as those with the endangered designation. Yet, if the new changes to the ESA go into effect, threatened species will be reviewed on a “case-by-case” basis, paving the way for expanded oil and gas exploration and mining operations currently considered detrimental to listed plants and animals and their native habitats.
To date, the Endangered Species Act has never been successfully challenged in court. The ESA stated purpose is to protect plants and animals from extinction as a “consequence of economic growth and development untempered by adequate concern and conservation.”
Since its passage into law, the ESA has spared 99% of listed species from extinction. These proposed changes, antithetical to the stated purpose of the law, will now face countless challenges in court.
