Earlier this month, the Indiana Senate passed a bill to repeal the state regulation of wetlands. Proponents of Senate Bill 389 claim that state regulations negatively affect developers aiming to build housing complexes in and around areas recognized by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) as having significant ecological elements and features. Unsurprisingly, three of the bill’s authors run construction companies seeking to drain isolated wetland areas connected to regional lakes, streams and rivers.
During the 1700s, nearly 5.6 million acres of wetland covered the area of present-day Indiana. As European immigrants began settling in the area, beliefs that swampy areas were sources of diseases and poor air quality were conventional wisdom. Farmers looking for fertile areas used ditches and channels to drain wetlands to create their fields. By the end of the Civil War, tillable land doubled in Indiana. Today, there are 813,000 acres of wetlands in the state.
Wetland communities have many different forms. Streams, creeks and rivers are perhaps the most recognizable types of wetlands. Streams maintain flowing water year-round, creeks drain watersheds under 200 square miles, while rivers drain watersheds larger than 200 square miles. Lesser-known types of wetlands found in Indiana include bogs, marshes and fens. Bogs are bodies of water that fill with plant matter called peat and contain both shrubs and trees. Marshes are wetland areas dominated by grasses maintaining water levels ranging from slightly above to slightly below the land surface. Found at the base of slopes where calcareous water seeps to the surface, fens contain unique plant and animal species. Mounds State Park encompasses an exceptional example of a fen wetland.
The varieties of wetlands found throughout the state are affected by specific geographic features of the differing regions. During the last ice age, glacial activity carved out areas in northern Indiana producing thousands of lakes, ponds, marshes, swamps and bogs. The unforested regions in the northwest of the state maintain areas of wet prairies, and the limestone country in the south is comprised of many sinkholes and swamps.
While the state Senate passed the bill stripping the protection of isolated wetlands in Indiana, the legislation now moves to the House of Representatives. Environmental organizations from around Indiana have organized opposition to Senate Bill 389, working to raise awareness and encourage Hoosiers to contact their representatives, but they are not working alone.
Following the budding trend of youth environmental activism like the Sunrise Movement and Fridays for Future, an 11-year-old Hoosier named Leo Berry started a petition to keep Indiana wetlands protected. As of writing this column, the petition has more than 15,000 signatures. Activists like Leo illustrate those who have the most to lose are working hard to protect their futures and the futures of their fellow citizens. You can sign the petition at change.org/p/environmental-protection-agency-save-the-wetlands-reject-indiana-sb-389.
