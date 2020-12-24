With one month left in office, the Trump administration is using the lame-duck session to expand oil and gas exploration in the farthest reaches of the Alaskan Arctic. Buried deep within the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act were provisions enabling the auctioning of leasing rights in the 1002 Area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Opposition to drilling operations in the area by environmental groups and indigenous communities has been seemingly constant since the inception of the refuge in 1960.
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) is an area of the Alaska North Slope in the northeast corner of the state. Consisting of 30,136 square miles, ANRW is roughly the size of South Carolina and is estimated to contain billions of gallons of oil. The region encompasses a coastal plain along the Arctic Ocean, transitioning southward to the foothills of the Brooks Range. ANWR is home to more than 200 species of migratory birds, 42 varieties of fish and 37 different land animals, including polar bears, moose, wolves and the massive Porcupine Caribou Herd. The low vegetation and glacial rivers of the tundra support 235,000 caribou, serving as a calving ground.
The territory is also the traditional homelands of the Iñupiat, Inuvialuit, Hän and Northern Tutchone. The Gwich’in people, the region’s most populous group, rely on the caribou herds for their survival. Yet, the caribou is not just a means of food, but the foundation of Gwich’in cultural and spiritual life — the Gwich’in are the caribou.
Leases in the 1.5 million-acre section called the 1002 Area could sell just days before Joe Biden’s inauguration, but who will submit bids and at what price is still uncertain. Oil prices and demand have dropped due to the pandemic, making a large investment in developing new wells in one of the most remote areas on earth quite risky — particularly as the renewable energy industry consistently grows. More than 50 years of opposition to opening the area to extraction makes for a public relations nightmare at a time when the public’s option is powerful. Additionally, ConocoPhillips is already in production west of ANWR in the newly opened areas of the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska, while Hillcorp Energy recently acquired a $5.6 billion portion of BP’s Prudhoe Bay operation. Finally, securing financing could prove difficult, as major financial institutions Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase refuse to finance oil and gas extraction in the Arctic Refuge.
The events of the next month are critical to the preservation of the North Slope’s ecosystem and Native people. The last-ditch effort of the Trump administration to diminish our environment for corporate profits also serves as a glimpse into the future direction of the fossil fuel industry. Does Big Oil see the “renewable” writing on the wall, or will they take one more dip in the well?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.