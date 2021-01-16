To covet means to desire wrongfully, inordinately, or without due regard for the rights of others: to have a wrongful desire concerning a person, place, or thing.
Coveting is, “wanting (someone or something) obsessively, wrongfully, inordinately, and/or without due regard for the rights/feelings of others. It is an emotion, a strong emotion, to be avoided or recanted."
We can desire something to the degree that we place too much importance on it. An eager, anxious pursuit of the things of this world, even necessary things can become an obsession, if it's not kept in check. For this reason, we need to be very prayerful and intentional. It's imperative that we don't covet others, whether it be their situation or possessions.
A friend of mine, Steve McKamey, shared his thoughts on coveting. He began by explaining that an idol is something that we use to replace God in our lives.
"It’s what we pursue so much we allow it to rule over us," he said. "It becomes to us an idol or our god. By coveting one basically says to God ‘I don't trust you to give to me what I deserve because you gave it to someone else instead.’ So you begin to devise how you can gain those things for yourself. We bring shame to the name of God, when we replace Him with what it is that we are coveting. What we covet becomes our idol, or our god.”
“And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man's life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.” (Luke 12:15)
We can place our trust in many things and people, but ultimately we have to trust in God. He is the One who is before us, with us, and beyond us.
“Some trust in chariots, and some in horses: but we will remember the name of the Lord our God.” (Psalm 20:7)
Jesus told us to set our sights on the treasures in heaven.
"Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (St. Luke 6:9-21)
God's position in our lives is pretty clear. There's nothing that goes in His place.
“I am the Lord thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. Thou shalt have no other gods before me. Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of anything that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth.” (Exodus 20:2-4)
Let's take care of who or what we worship. What are we worshipping? It it able to do what God does for us 24 hours a day, seven days a week? We must be purposeful with our wants; accept no substitutes. There is only One who can foot the bill!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
