Difficult times in life provide us with an awesome opportunity to encourage so many others through our testimony.
I call these "testimony times." These testimony times can extend an opportunity for us to witness to others about the great power of God.
Some situations may appear to be insurmountable when we're testifying. But instead of giving up, we proclaim that at the right time, God showed up and showed out.
Rev. Charles D. Hopkins, Staff Chaplain/Spiritual Services at Howard Community Hospital, shares, “Renowned philosopher Martin Buber once said, ‘God dwells wherever man lets Him in.’ We are enabled to overcome adversity by finding wisdom when we invite God to enter into our loss and pain."
Hopkins went on to share that Robert Gary Lee wrote that wisdom is healed pain.
"If allowed to bear fruit, that healed pain can yield great happiness, creativity and wonder that will enable us to overcome in the face of adversity," he said. "There is a famous line in a Beckett play which says, ‘You must go on, I can’t go on, I’ll go on.’ The sustaining force that can drive us going on is most often hope. This is especially true when it is shared hope with a brother or sister.”
Rev. Brian Cook, Senior Pastor at Grace United Methodist Church shared a few words about living victoriously.
"Quite honestly words are hard to come by at this moment. As I pause trying to gather my thoughts, I am sitting in front of the Schwarz Cancer Center which is part of the IU Health Network in Carmel, Indiana. I am not feeling very victorious at the moment," he said. "Today is the first visit for my family member meeting with the oncologist of what will include surgery, follow-up visits, and possible treatments. So, we are asking ourselves, ‘How do we live victoriously in these days and in these moments?’"
Rev. Cook said if we're being honest, we know it's not easy to be live victoriously in that moment.
"The cliché is, “One day at a time,” and some days are more difficult than others. I am not sure how we would make it through the struggles of life without our belief there is One in our corner who is greater than the junk going on in our life or our world. We are relying heavily on the promises we find in scripture."
One of the verses Rev. Cook noted was Exodus 14:14, "The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still."
"In the moments when we don’t know exactly what to do, we surround ourselves with family and friends and then we sit still in the presence of our God waiting on Him," he said. "Living victoriously in our family only comes when we pause in God’s presence. Be encouraged as you wait for your victories.”
David wrote about his trying times in Psalms.
“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalm 121:1-2)
Help someone stand on the promises of God. Encourage them through your testimony.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
