It was one of those nights. As soon as one child was asleep, it seemed like another needed to blow a stuffy nose or something to soothe a raspy cough. Daniel was fighting the cold himself, so I hated to bother him too much.
Groggily, I dragged myself out of bed once more, fighting some old fashioned self-pity as I wondered if this may be the twenty or thirtieth time to get up. As I shuffled my way into the boys’ room once more, a song came to my mind, “I made the night so you would trust in me.”
“Yes Lord, thank you, I needed the reminder. Dark times like even this when I feel like I can’t go on any longer can teach me to trust You more.”
By 6 a.m., Daniel was awake and took charge of our early risers while I got some much-welcomed sleep. A while later, I was awakened by the sweetest little choir ever, “Happy Mother’s Day to you...” Yes, I'm writing this on Mother’s Day.
As I managed to open my eyes wide enough to get a look at them, I noticed how they all helped each other carry a basket with -- well, with what? By this time, I was sitting at the edge of the bed as I greeted the little darlings as they gaily set the basket on my lap. I just had to give them each a big hug.
I didn’t expect a thing. After all, only a few weeks ago, Daniel came home from town with a foldable rocking camp chair that I’ve wanted for a long time.
“Happy Early Mother’s Day!” he had announced when handing it to me.
In the basket there were cashews, bagels and cream cheese, five plums, trail mix, a bag of veggie straws and a thank you note from the baby for enduring discomfort during the pregnancy.
We don’t have plans for tonight, but it's a bit on the cool side so we probably won’t spend time outside like we usually do on Sunday nights.
I’m sure you’d enjoy our old fashioned Sunday night dip. We have had this dip many more times than I could count and it is never exactly the same as I just dump in whatever happens to be in the fridge. We like eating this dip with crackers, chips, or our favorite, tortillas cut into wedges and deep-fried
GLORIA'S EVERYTHING BUT THE KITCHEN SINK DIP
1 /2 pound bacon, fried, and undrained, cut into small pieces
1 pound hamburger, fried and drained
1 /2 pound cheese such as Velveeta
8 ounces salsa
1 /2 cup barbecue sauce
1 medium onion, chopped
1 /2 green pepper, diced
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 /2 teaspoon onion powder
1 /2 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon chili powder
salt and pepper to taste
Mix all together, keep dumping till the taste strikes your fancy, you can be sure that you won't spoil it too easily!
Other delicious items that I add sometimes are mushrooms, pepperoni slices, liquid smoke, sour cream, or whatever else I may have in the fridge! Even leftover pizza, cut into small dices will add a yummy twist, if adding something as such you can also dump in some pizza or spaghetti sauce if it gets too thick. Serve with chips or crackers or whatever.
