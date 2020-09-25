Evangelist Catherine L. Carson and me share our condolences to the family and Friends of Brother Curtis Jerome Davis, and the Family and Friends of Brother Oscar L. Harris, Sr.
Following the advice of my last week column’s (Just say thank you) as I enter my 29th year of sharing with you in this manner every week, I first thank God for blessing me, then I thank The Kokomo Tribune for continuing to permit me to write this weekly column. And I especially and deeply thank all who have read my column since 1991.
The Learning Network Staff Editor Jeremy Engle asked this question, “Would you say you are more of a 'glass is half-full' or a 'glass is half-empty' type of person? That is, are you generally an optimist, someone who tends to see the positive sides of situations, or a pessimist, someone who more often sees the negative?”
Beloved, always strive to look at everything in a positive manner. Sure, there are times when this is very hard to do. But it’s how we handle our struggling times that truly makes the difference!
There is great strength in knowing that there is One who we can turn to help us bear our heavy loads. Knowing this should help us look at the glass of life being half full instead of being half empty.
Looking at your cup in life as being half full is having faith that God is totally with you and that, ultimately, what you are experiencing is something that is making you stronger. being made stronger in life. The Psalmist shares a "formula” for being positive even in the midst of trying times.
“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.”(Psalm 121:1-2)
Jesus always invites us to unburden ourselves of heavy trial and temptation in our life.
“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (St. Matthew 11:28-30)
Friend, you are always just one precious decision away from some of the greatest moments in your life. Blessed opportunities are waiting for you. Just be ready to receive them. Properly receiving them is dependent upon your level of great expectation!
Remember Monty Python? Monty Python shared, "Always look on the bright side of life."
There are health considerations in being positive in life.
“A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.” (Proverbs 17:22)
“Anxiety weighs down the heart of a man, but a good word cheers it up.” (Proverbs 12:25)
Look in your mirror and proclaim, “Better times and days are waiting for me and I am going to be ready to receive them.” Beloved, be positive in life and always expect the best.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe.
