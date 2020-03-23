If you are of a certain age, you may remember The Carpenters’ pop hit, “Breaking Up is Hard to Do,” or an earlier, even livelier version recorded by Neil Sedaka. As a teen, I thought the dissonance between the cheery, up-tempo tune and the serious lyrics was extremely odd, and I still agree with my former self. Even in relationships that have died slowly, long before we formalize the ending, we often drag our feet. Acknowledging our own mistakes and misplaced hopes is, for lack of a better phrase, hard to do.
Public libraries tend to have some overlap with confessionals. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is no exception, and we have heard more than you might think on people’s thoughts about starting a book but not finishing it, AKA breaking up with a book. Right now, before another minute passes, I am giving you permission to stop reading any book that isn’t working for you. Read on to see if you recognize yourself in any of the relationship missteps we hear about from you, our readers.
One of the most common stories we hear centers on breakup guilt. These stories come from readers who consider it a personal failing to have given a book the boot when they weren’t connecting with it properly. Sometimes, the guilt hounds them for years, so the list of titles they started, but did not complete, has been building for decades, and they can recite it by heart.
Another set of stories come from those who exhibit stubborn pride over the fact that they always read an entire book, even when they have come to loathe it before they reach the last page. Somehow, they see being a quitter as a much worse thing than spending valuable and unrecoverable time reading something that is a poor fit.
One of the worst reading stories we hear about, often in social settings rather than at the library, comes from those who were forced to read multiple books that were a poor fit or, possibly, books that may have been perfectly OK at some other point in that person’s life. Failure to break up with an unsuitable reading match can leave lifelong scars. In relationship terms, it can cause you to develop toxic relationships with books.
As the reading relationship experts, we at KHCPL are here to tell you that, although breaking up is hard to do, it is often eminently sensible. If I had a magic wand, I would instantly banish, worldwide, the guilt of abandoning a half-read book, the grim determination that you cannot be a quitter, and the misguided perception that books are one-size-fits-all. Think of identifying the right book for you as a skill that not everyone masters. It is a sort of self-knowledge that adds to healthy, lifelong book relationships. Not only are you unique and need books that are the right match, but life is a twisty, turning path. The sort of books that worked when life was smooth will likely not be the kind you need when you are seeking comfort, an escape from unrelenting demands, or the reassurance of the possibility of happy endings.
Our reading relationship coaches would love to help you navigate toward healthier relationships. Send us a Facebook message or submit your question at https://www.khcpl.org/ask-a-librarian to get just-right book suggestions or to learn more about accessing our e-book collections. Library buildings are closed but reading relationships are still our passion.
