Raise your hand if you have ever heard the cliché, “the tyranny of the urgent.” You get extra credit if you can describe the matrix that juxtaposes “urgent” and “important.”
If you are one of the lucky ones who has escaped this, to date, I apologize: I am about to end your streak. At its most basic, it states most of us gravitate toward the things that are urgent, the duties with deadlines or with obvious consequences if they go undone. It goes on to say just because something is urgent doesn’t mean it’s actually important. It’s easy, for example, to focus on the fact you have to do laundry or your favorite jeans won’t be clean but never find time to meet with a financial planner or make a will.
While the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers great tools for many of those urgent needs, it is beyond brilliant in helping you to achieve what is most important. If you are in the season of life that I think of as the gerbil wheel years, racing from thing to thing to thing, with short periods when you collapse in exhaustion, KHCPL is a must. It is hard to compete with needing clean clothes, but making time for relaxed visits to the library will give your kids the chance to develop curiosity. Let them take that meandering path to discover what interests them; help them fall in love with learning. Make sure they experience ideas outside of what someone else assigns to them and grades. Start a Family Reading Time, when everyone in the family, including you, sits down for 15 or 20 minutes and reads. It could do wonders for your blood pressure.
For those of you who are empty nesters or retirees, you may be in a season of giving back. The place where you volunteer is counting on you; you rush out the door to get to your grandchild’s recital, school play or sporting event; and you feel as if you have no good reason to turn down the things for which everyone else thinks you have time. You might also have scheduled, finally, some fun: travel, golf, and outings with the extended family. A retiree told me recently she has no idea how she ever had time for a job. Deadlines and calendars may be driving your life, too.
If you recognize yourself in the preceding paragraph, don’t forget KHCPL. For starters, we have resources that will help you identify or reach what is most important to you, the sorts of big-picture things that won’t happen without intentionality. A book I have found to be helpful and that KHCPL owns as a physical book, ebook, and downloadable audiobook is “Living Forward” by Michael Hyatt and Daniel Harkavy. The premise is we spend more time planning a vacation than we do planning our actual life priorities, and it aims to correct that by providing a life-plan template. If that’s not what you need, we have resources to help keep your mind sharp, including all sorts of videos, books and downloadable resources designed to teach you a new skill, hobby or world language. Don’t overlook the obvious: KHCPL has clean, inviting spaces where you can focus on those long-term, important things. Come over to our place. We promise we won’t nag you about cleaning out the garage.
I’ll tell you a secret: Too often, I focus on immediate demands, things roughly equivalent to clean laundry. I hope you will join me in utilizing KHCPL’s resources to do a better job of prioritizing what really matters.
