I once worked for someone who didn’t really care one way or the other about food, and it astonished me. I, on the other hand, don’t even like the idea of missing a snack. I am not what is known as a foodie; I don’t post photos of what I cook or describe it in loving detail on social media. I do love to eat, however, which could be why I have been so aware of all the conversation swirling around about food during this pandemic season.
At the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, we have resources that are a great match for some common pandemic food and eating trends. If you are like most of the people I know, read on and one of these will resonate with you.
If you are one of us who had too much time in quarantine and not enough social distancing from the refrigerator, your library can help. Did you know that Weight Watchers magazine is available on your tablet or device from the comfort of your home? Start at khcpl.org and click on “Download/stream.” Under “Magazines and Newspapers,” you will see several options. Feel free to look at any or all of those products and explore what they have to offer. To get to that magazine focused on caloric intake control, go to “RB Digital Magazines.” Try Flipster to check out other digital magazine options, including Eating Well and Diabetic Living.
If you are quarantined or limited still in your ability to socialize, you may have become bored with what you usually cook or simply bored in general. I suggest you use your library card to take video classes on Italian cooking, pie baking, or maybe the class entitled, “All about Herbs.” To access those from khcpl.org, click on “Research,” and under “Featured Adult Databases” choose “Universal Class.” If pies, or the other subjects I noted, are not of interest, look at the other options. One of the best scents in any home is that of fresh baked bread; this might be a good time to try the class called “Bread Baking 101.” If you have handled your boredom by purchasing an air fryer, go to our catalog: We have books for that, and we continue to offer curbside pickup if you aren’t comfortable visiting us in person just yet. You might even find pleasure in browsing beautiful cookbooks the way others peruse coffee table books devoted to art or architecture: something stunning and beautiful that others create.
During times of uncertainty, some of us turn to comfort food. As someone whose mother made caramel from scratch to produce massive batches of pecan turtles, I might have to check out “Caramel, Caramel, and More Caramel! Sweet and Savory Recipes for Creative Caramel Cuisine.” Comfort food for you may have an entirely different connotation. Whatever your definition, check our online catalog. We have whole cookbooks devoted to potatoes, and there is even one about nothing but meatloaf. If there is a food you associate with good feelings and happy times, let the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library staff connect you with how recreate it at home.
I hope you are inspired to include library resources to enrich your pandemic cooking and baking. If you would like help finding materials, placing holds, using online resources, or would like to know more about curbside pickup, we are only a phone call away.
