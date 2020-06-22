I remember precisely what it felt like when the realization hit with dreadful clarity: the novels I had chosen to feature in my book talks all had main characters who were middle-class white women, a lot like me. The audience to whom I was going to speak, however, was noticeably more diverse than the characters in my novels.
In marketing terms, what I had experienced was a Moment of Truth. It was a key moment that changed my perception of a brand. That instance when I realized how middle-class, white, and female my reading had become was a Moment of Truth about myself, the brand of me, if you will. It made me want to “refresh” my brand.
Many of the ways in which I expanded my reading were, truly, baby steps. Some choices were books in translation, or those written by an author who personally bridges two cultures. Some were formats I read less often, including a graphic novel. While some caused me to face horrible truths, such as racism, head-on, each of them did what books are meant to do: They forged a connection between me and someone whose story I am experiencing.
I expect we each have had moments wildly outside our comfort zones, felt a sudden longing for something from the past, or became keenly aware of not fitting in. I related to those experiences of an American expatriate in “Picnic in Provence,” a memoir by Elizabeth Bard. Food plays a starring role, though, so that piece of comfort added balance. It was less easy when I saw certain American behaviors through new eyes and encountered new insight on things that “everybody knows.”
Have you ever failed to navigate a changing relationship or bridge a yawning chasm with a family member? That’s true for Rose in the novel, “A Pure Heart” by Rajia Hassib. She and her sister, Gameela, grew apart and, without warning, Rose has no more chances to restore their childhood closeness. As guilt and regret hound her and she lashes out in ways that are unkind and unfair, I became Rose. Yet, growing up Muslim in Egypt, obsessed with antiquities, is unlike anything I have ever known.
Recently, I listened to “Grace Will Lead Us Home,” an in-depth account of lives that were taken and other lives shattered when a young man entered a Charleston church and slaughtered nine people simply because they were black. I entered into irrevocable loss and grief while knowing that I cannot truly imagine someone killing me because they believe that all people of my race deserve to die.
In a sense, each of these books provided me with Moments of Truth. I saw myself, both the person I am and the one I hope to become, and I had glimpses of us as humans, so much the same in our hopes, pain, and longing, and so different in the infinite circumstances that reveal our deepest selves.
Have the events of our country and world pushed you toward seeing things you had missed, or perhaps not reflected on as deeply as you might? Contact us at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library or khcpl.org to continue to grow, learn, and encounter your own Moments of Truth.
