Think about the last time someone used a word that meant nothing to you. It might have been a medical condition, an acronym, or a term from a speaker’s industry or hobby. With multiple attorneys in my family, I have experienced this repeatedly, sometimes on a lovely day while something mouth-watering was cooking on the grill. The conversation was going swimmingly until, suddenly, it wasn’t.
Stop for a moment and think about how you feel when that happens. At the very least, it reminds you there’s a gap between you and the other person, a space where your experiences don’t overlap. Depending on the circumstances or your personality, you may feel uncomfortable or even inadequate.
Because of that, when I represent the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library I try hard to avoid using library jargon. Recently I realized that, in this column and in live conversations, when I fling around the term “one-on-one technology help” it makes perfect sense to me but might be jargon to you. Alternately, it might be a term you understand in a vague way but seems irrelevant, sort of the way I feel about “compressor” or “ampere.” Let me demystify individual technology help at the library, and, with any luck, make it more meaningful to you than most mechanical and electrical terms are to me.
Let’s start with this: You don’t have to take a class with a whole lot of other people, fingers crossed that the curriculum will include the specific thing you want to know. You simply come in to the library’s Main Branch on your own and someone helps you. Why might you need help? Well, have you ever wanted a little plastic part, either that isn’t made anymore or that costs an unconscionable amount of money? People just like you have solved that problem at the library. With a library employee’s help and software owned by Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and a 3D printer that “prints” the part, you can create that plastic gizmo. For one resident, it was a part for his car, and it saved him $100. For another, it resulted in parts that lock into a tripod and hold a camera. If you’ve ever held your device and shot video footage, you probably understand the value of a perfectly still camera mounted on a tripod.
It might be that you have listened to audiobooks on car trips for decades, first with cassette tapes and then with CDs, never needing or wanting downloadable audiobooks. Then you bought a new car. It doesn’t have a CD player and you’re driving to Florida, and suddenly you are very interested in knowing how else to listen to books in your car. Before you leave. Tomorrow. One-on-one help means someone will help you install the apps that allow you to borrow digital audiobooks from the library, will make sure your device is set up properly, and show you how to borrow and use them. If you’d like, they will even go to your car and ensure that you know how to operate the correct controls.
The number of reasons to use individual tech help is so much bigger than the space I have here. The range includes everything from how to fill out online job applications to how to use sophisticated software. I hope these limited examples will prompt you to think of all the other technology you hope to demystify and to stop by the library’s Main Branch for one-one-one tech help. While you do that, I think I’ll just Google “ampere.”
