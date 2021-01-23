It is easy to focus on the things in life that are outside our control. After all, there is a nearly endless list of them, and winter can bring out the worst in many of us. For the moments you spend with me today, however, I would like to spotlight something you not only can control, but that can make your life better.
A 2009 study done at the University of Sussex showed that as few as six minutes of reading could have a calming effect, including slowing your heart rate. Taking a little time to read, or to listen to an audiobook, is within the control of most of us. In addition, when the circumstances around you are challenging, you can choose different items than you might tackle during better times. On behalf of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, I want to share a few titles KHCPL owns that might help to improve your next few weeks or months.
Who doesn’t like to laugh? I love funny books and appreciate them even more when things are tough. If a book can be tender and funny both, that is a remarkable thing and that’s exactly the way I remember James Herriot’s “All Creatures Great and Small”. First published nearly 50 years ago, many printings and a revised edition later I still recommend the vignettes of a young, green country vet even without watching any televised adaptations. An entirely different, yet hilarious, memoir, “I Feel Bad About My Neck” by Nora Ephron, manages to find humor in the perfectly ordinary. It’s not necessary to be a city dweller or even an aging woman to be pulled in by Ephron’s dry wit. A good writer can find humor in many unexpected places. If you have never thought of science as being funny, let me introduce you to Bill Bryson. “In France, a chemist named Pilatre de Rozier tested the flammability of hydrogen by gulping a mouthful and blowing across an open flame, proving at a stroke that hydrogen is indeed explosively combustible and that eyebrows are not necessarily a permanent feature of one’s face.” Check out “A Short History of Nearly Everything” and you will find an overarching narrative filled with scientific tidbits written with flair.
Sometimes the best books for a hard time are ones that take you to a place that is safe and welcoming. When I think back over the many fictional small towns I have visited, one of the best is Mitford. A pandemic winter might be the very best time to visit, or revisit, Father Tim and the lovely town of Mitford created by Jan Karon. Rereading, in itself, can be comforting. Any book that takes you to an earlier, simpler time in your own life works magic for many of us, so consider going back to “Little Women”, “To Kill a Mockingbird”, “The Hobbit”, or other books you read during a time that seems long ago and far away. If books themselves are your comfort zone, I recommend losing yourself in a book about another avid reader. There are many to choose from, but “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill”, by Abbi Waxman, is great fun. If what you need most is to change your own outlook, I would recommend the quick read, “365 Thank Yous” by John Kralik.
Just-right reads are not one-size-fits-all. We at KHCPL would love to show you how to find personalized reading suggestions in our catalog or to provide some ourselves. It is a small thing we can do whether you are looking for ways to relax, to grow, or simply to enjoy a better quality of life.
