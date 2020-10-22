The psychology of repetition fascinates me. Various studies have shown that hearing about an idea or item multiple times can make us more likely to act. We even become more likely to believe something once it becomes familiar. That’s why you still see ads for products and businesses that have been around for decades.
Based on that principle, I am focusing on Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s new Community Butterfly Garden, even though you may have heard about it through social media or news articles. If this gets you to visit it, to understand its significance, or to consider how to increase your impact by working with others, then it will have been a great use of my column inches.
If you have visited the library’s South Branch on Center Road during summer months, you may have noticed a community garden with a number of raised beds off to the right of the drive as you enter the parking lot. Individuals raise vegetables, sunflowers, and more in the plots there. Immediately to the south of those beds, now you will find a walkway, bridge, education center, and a lovely garden carefully designed with just the right plants and other elements to provide a sanctuary for butterflies, other insect pollinators, and their human visitors.
One of the things that I have appreciated deeply about our community is how supportive you have been when KHCPL has broadened the ways we educate and partner with you to help our community become its best. While l fully expect that most of you would never question why your library would host a butterfly garden, it would be remiss of me not to explain ourselves a bit.
Butterflies and other insect pollinators, including bees, have been affected adversely by a host of things, including agricultural practices and vanishing habitat. Their numbers have declined sharply, and in April the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled a multi-state plan to conserve the iconic, at-risk monarch butterfly. In creating the butterfly garden, KHCPL is demonstrating leadership by taking local action on a problem of interest to us all; insect pollinators play a critical role in the global food supply.
KHCPL’s community butterfly garden serves as a model site where guests can see for themselves what pollinator habitat looks like. The education center maps out and identifies the plants included in the garden and provides additional information on the garden’s role. The space is a destination for field trips and formal education, as well as the perfect spot for independent exploration and learning, with 24-hour outdoor access for all.
If you are wondering how all of this happened, it is the result of a textbook case of community partnerships. The garden had a broad funding base, beginning with a generous grant from the Duke Energy Foundation. Other funders include the Friends of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, KHCPL itself, the Howard County Master Gardener Association, and individuals including Stewart and Ruth Worthley. The Master Gardeners spent many months planning and developing the garden and donated countless hours of backbreaking manual labor. KHCPL employees, based on previous work both with The Nature Conservancy and the Master Gardeners, believed in the vision that became this garden. The green space from which the community can benefit at KHCPL South is due to the foresight and hard work of previous KHCPL administrators.
I think I have included who, what, when, where, and why. Have I met the goal I stated at the outset? I hope the KHCPL Community Butterfly Garden is becoming a familiar story to you, one that invites you to be part of the story, to spread the word, to visit. Better yet, may it empower you to form unlikely alliances and do work that matters.
