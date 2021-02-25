As a student, I didn’t really see the point of history until I encountered a key that unlocked it for me. I had a teacher who was bold enough to think a 600+ page adult book was perfectly appropriate for high schoolers and smart enough to read some of it aloud to us. “Nicholas and Alexandra” (Massie) introduced me to real people whose genetics, personal tendencies, and sheer humanity intermingled in a way that changed their own lives, the future of their country, and, literally, the world.
That biography served as a sort of gateway drug that lured me first to intellectual history, then on to all sorts of history around us including living history installations, museums of all sorts, the occasional nonfiction book, and even a historical reenactment. In the middle of it all, I discovered local history.
Tucked away on the lower level of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Main location is an area that specializes in family and local history. The employees there have skills that are just shy of magic and when I asked idly about historic obituaries and related articles, they conjured up pay dirt.
One thing was instantly obvious from the samples I read: Societal norms about privacy have shifted over time. Take, for example, a story about a young engineer who died in a train accident, recounted in the Kokomo Gazette Tribune, October 1885. We learn that he was the sole supporter of “a sister and aged mother” as well as the dollar value of his life insurance policy. The concept that the state of our personal finances is, well, personal, is apparently a newfangled notion.
That is equally true of the details of how one died. Just as we expect to read that someone died “of injuries sustained” or “as a result of a long illness,” apparently it was equally typical as recently as the early 20th century to describe the cause of death much more fully. In a report of a natural gas explosion in October 1889, we read that “Mr. Moorman was pinned to a wire fence by the end of the pipe in the midst of the burning gas and was roasted to death almost instantly.” Apparently, that wasn’t enough because it goes on to provide additional gruesome details. In November 1920, the Muncie Star Press ran a headline, “Girls Horribly Mangled by Car.” I will spare you the very specific details of their demise after being hit by a train’s freight car.
On the other hand, I found it reassuring to run across articles indicating that some types of stories remain the same. One example is our abiding interest in remarkable animals. The Indianapolis Journal in August 1887 covered a story out of Kokomo when “Old Bob,” a revered warhorse, passed away. He served with the Army of the Potomac, survived against remarkable odds, and played a key role at Antietam when his rider passed a message between Gens. McClelland and Sedgewick. That message contributed to the Union holding off Confederate Gen. Jeb Stuart’s forces during the battle. The description of Old Bob’s burial with military honors made me just a tad misty-eyed as I sit here, geographically nearby yet decades after the event.
I hope something I have recounted piqued your interest and left you wishing to know at least a little more. If so, our Genealogy and Local History Department staff would be delighted to show you the library’s roughly 140 volumes of historic obituaries or help you to take the first steps toward researching our community’s, or your family’s, very own story. We look forward to welcoming you. Visit us soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.