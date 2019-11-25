Are you the sort of person who tends to mark anniversaries? The older I get – and the more often Facebook memories pop up — the more I tend to reflect on past events. Recently, those memories have centered on that time-lapse sensation that is becoming all too frequent: How can it have been seven years since I began at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library? As my subconscious processed my work anniversary, snippets from my early days in Kokomo have floated to the surface.
One of those memories is a staff meeting where I shared with employees my vision for our relationship with the community we serve. I used a photo that showed a mass of plant life with multiple shades of green shimmering in the sunlight and clustered around water. We had to look at the photo closely to see separate plants. Their branches and leaves were so interwoven that it was hard to see where one ended and another began. That, I said, was how we should relate to the community. We should be so much a part of our community that, at times, it will be hard to see where the library ends and the community begins.
If you flip through our programming newsletter that arrives at your house, you have seen the number and range of classes and events we offer. As I’m out in the community, the most frequent compliments I receive are on all the things we have happening. Many of you also mention how much you love Hoopla or our other online products, a reflection of the commitment we’ve made to prioritize convenient materials that fit your lives.
Some of our other community connections may be less obvious to you. You might not realize, for example, that we have built an invaluable partnership with the Howard County Master Gardener Association. They worked closely with us when we had an extended educational effort on the role of native plants in supporting pollinators, and we have worked together nearly continuously since. They are currently leading a project that will result in a butterfly garden and certified Monarch waystation at the library’s South Branch, an important conservation and educational project backed by the Duke Energy Foundation.
One of the least visible but most powerful pieces at work is the training several employees received several months ago. We learned to facilitate community work, based on a process created by the nonprofit Harwood Institute. As a result, we have held conversations during which you discussed your hopes for our community. Themes that emerged from those conversations have influenced the Strategic Plan that the library will follow for the next five years.
One of the best things about anniversaries is that they not only allow me to reflect on where I have been, but cause me to sharpen my focus on where it is I want to go. I can’t wait to see what lies ahead as we at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library continue to grow our understanding of and connections with you, the people who make up our community, and as we work to create opportunities for our community to become its best.
