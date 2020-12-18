Every year about this time as I assess the past 12 months, the librarian in me comes out: I review my year in books. Some are titles I read and others I listened to on my phone as I went about the boring parts of life that don’t take much thought, but all of them are available at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.
For 2020, I asked myself a question: Of the 112 books I experienced this year, which ones would I choose as award-winners and what awards would I create? I feature titles here in award terms, although perhaps not the type of book awards you normally encounter.
My first award is for the Most Significant, a nonfiction book that will impact me for the rest of my life, and it goes to “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Ibrahm X. Kendi. Don’t be scared off by the nearly 600 pages of text or 19 hours of audio. Any number of influential thinkers helped to shape the concepts of race and racism, yet I missed most of this in my formal education. If you look for this, note that there is also a version of this book for teens and it is easy to confuse the two. Most copies of the adult version, by the way, sport a shiny National Book Award Winner sticker on the cover.
“A Bad Day for Sunshine”, a 2020 novel, takes my Favorite Character award. Sunshine Vikram has a quick brain, a smart mouth, and if I had the chance to meet her I would rearrange every single other thing in my life in order to make it happen. Sunshine, the town of Del Sol, New Mexico, the Sheriff’s Department she accidentally ends up running, and a heart-pounding manhunt, team up to create a winning combination from Darynda Jones.
For its ability to immerse me in a world so unlike my own, I choose “A Pure Heart” by Rajia Hassib for a Cross Cultural award. I got glimpses of modern Egypt, saw diverse ways in which Muslims live out their faith, and felt the universality of family ties, blame, and grief. This is a serious read, but one that offers the hope that comes with acceptance and closure.
Take into account that I do not like thrillers or horror when considering my pick for Creepiest Novel. “The Stranger Diaries” by Elly Griffiths has the psychological suspense and gothic feel that I enjoyed back in high school. Excerpts from a Victorian short story about mysterious murders are interspersed with what is happening to Clare, an expert on the story’s author. It all ramps up when events in Clare’s life begin to resemble the plot of the short story. In addition, this may be the best audiobook performance I listened to in quite some time.
At what could pass for the other extreme, I loved “My Mrs. Brown” by William D. Norwich. When your own life is crazy or stressful or feels out of control, do you ever want a book that’s the opposite? I do, and this is my pick for Quietest Novel, which I mean as a compliment. Mrs. Brown is an older, working-class woman who has never had, or asked for, much until she sees an Oscar de la Renta dress. She decides she needs one for herself and sets out to change her life in order to purchase it. Beautifully written and often understated, this made me wonder if I am overlooking Mrs. Brown’s counterparts around me.
Would you like other types of recommendations or even more of the same? Call any location of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library so we can help you to find your next great read.
