What sort of refresh button did you set for 2020? Based on my unscientific observations, two of the most common are trying a new approach to eating or making a commitment to exercise, although at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library we would love it if you also included a renewed dedication to giving your mind a workout.
I sincerely hope you are not among the majority, who by this point have already abandoned their goals for the year. If you have, it is not too late to climb back on the wagon and get to work on them. In fact, keep reading to see how the library can provide resources that support common strategies for achieving your goals.
A tip I have found to be helpful in reaching goals is to be very specific about the goal itself and to schedule when and where I will fit in the required actions. You are much less likely to succeed if your goal is to “read more” than if your goal is to “read four books in 2020.” Then take that measurable, achievable goal and get it on your calendar. Kokomo-Howard County Public Library can help by offering group book discussions on specific dates and times, including a regular evening option. To make it easy, we select titles with good discussion potential and stock up on extra copies of those titles.
Has your mind jumped ahead to “Yes, but …” mode? It might be, “Yes, but those times don’t work for me,” or “Yes, but I scramble to find enough time for my friends as it is.” Your library has a potential solution for some of those reservations. If you visit KHCPL.org and search for “book club kits,” you will find several screens of multi-copy titles you can check out for a do-it-yourself book club. What could be more flexible than an option that allows you to choose the date, time, venue and invitee list? To make it even easier, we include information about the author, plus some suggested discussion questions.
A second tip for meeting your goals is to build in accountability. It’s possible that you have iron self-discipline and can go it alone, but most of us do better if we check in with someone else, whether it’s reporting on our food intake, meeting a friend at the gym, or knowing that others are expecting us to show up for a book discussion. The do-it-yourself book club option is especially good for the accountability element. If the others who will be attending are your friends or neighbors, they are definitely going to notice if you don’t make it (or haven’t read the book). If you want to ramp up the accountability to the max, it has a near foolproof alternative: host the event yourself.
My last tip for success is to continue toward your goal even if you stray a bit from the perfect path you envisioned. If you start a book that bores you, terrifies you, or is bleak beyond imagining, adjust your plan. If you left plenty of time to read prior to a scheduled book discussion but then life hands you a zinger, don’t worry. Return that book and try again next month. If none of this works for you but you really do want to jumpstart your brain, come visit us at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library anyway. Tell us what you want to achieve and what is standing in your way. Let us help you succeed.
