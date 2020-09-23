Once the world changed suddenly this past March, I began to notice how much we humans have in common and yet how much we differ. It is easy to see where our opinions or perceptions vary or divide us and obvious that losses — of routine, of social outlets, of security — affect individuals differently.
At the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, we are switching up and adding to the ways we serve you. Many of those changes have elements that are built on our commonalities and, at the same time, respect our differences. We planned for these long before the thought of a pandemic entered any of our heads, but in many ways the timing could not be more appropriate.
In recent months you may have considered the range and depth of relationships you enjoyed and benefited from before a virus disrupted things. If you were to make a map that showed all of those relationships, the image would be uniquely yours. Each person could create one, though, because we are social creatures, even the high introverts among us. Soon, at KHCPL you will be able to define and act on some of those relationships to add convenience to everyday library activities. If you and your adult kids, your elderly relative, or the friends in your book club would like to, you will be able to set up your accounts so you can renew each other’s items, pick up their holds when you visit the library, or even pay each other’s fines. I like the last one the best. Who wouldn’t love a random act of fine-paying?
If you have visited a grocery store recently or done other in-person errands, it’s likely you have chosen between in-person check-out by an employee behind an acrylic panel or a do-it-yourself check-out process. By the end of this month, you will have those same options at KHCPL Main and KHCPL South, except the self-check options will make you wish your grocery retailer would step it up a notch. Instead of handling each item separately, you will be able to place three or four books together on the station and they will each check out automatically. It doesn’t get much easier than that.
When you check out audiovisual items, the self-check machine will allow you to remove the anti-theft case once the item is checked out to you. Do you put items on hold so they will be ready for you when you arrive or put yourself on the list for the latest bestseller? If so, there’s even more good news: You will be able to go straight to the holds shelf to locate those items. If you are in a hurry, practicing social distancing, or just feeling crabby, you will be able to serve yourself and be on your way.
I think we can all agree that it feels good to have the freedom to make choices. Whether you want to stay with the routine you know or try out something new is up to you. If you have had just about as much change as you can handle, we at the library understand. On the other hand, if you would like a library employee to walk you through other new processes, that will be our pleasure. We are learning many new things, ourselves, so we ask you to be patient with us, too. Let’s agree on one last thing: kindness will never become outmoded.
