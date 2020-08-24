While I love many things that drew me in while I was very young, there are other areas that have become more and more meaningful to me as I have come to understand the interconnectedness of life. History is one of those things.
As we have slogged through the COVID-19 pandemic, locally, nationally and globally, I began to wonder what it was like to be alive in 1918 as the Spanish flu ravaged the world. I didn’t have to stop at wondering, though; we have the resources at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to examine 1918 through a hyper-local lens. With help from the library’s Genealogy and Local History Department, and especially Amy Russell, I looked at what the Kokomo Daily Tribune had to say. With vastly fewer communication tools then, the local newspaper covered local, state, national, and even international news, and the parallels between then and now fascinate me.
As was the case in 2020, the first area resident to die of the pandemic was noted publicly. Each loss of human life leaves a gap that will never be filled, and the particular case noted in September 1918 left me deeply saddened. A young widower from Sharpsville left behind two young children, orphaned by a raging infectious disease.
Then, as now, the illness was seen to spread in “industrial centers,” what we would refer to as factories or plants. The state of Indiana gathered information on new cases and compiled those totals, public health officials talked about the need for data, and the medical community discussed the likelihood of a viable vaccine as potential treatment.
By December 1918, Dr. F.N. Murray, health commissioner of Howard County, was sounding, to my ears, a bit testy. He provided a lengthy written statement explaining his previous silence on the issue: This is “… not a local, but a worldwide calamity”. He goes on to recommend that area residents focus their “alarm” on prevention rather than a cure, and in that way they will greatly reduce the incidence of the disease.
The similarities continue. Not only did our ancestors regret both “the loss of life and the economic loss,” but a press dispatch from Vincennes on Dec. 10, 1918, stated, “[I]t is an injustice to the theaters and churches to have to remain closed while business houses in which persons constantly congregate continue to operate.” This sounds eerily akin to a meme that was floating around a couple months ago, which, paraphrased, said that since the current virus apparently spreads at churches but not at Walmart, let’s just have church at Walmart.
The advertisements of the day tell their own stories. It was definitely innovative for B&G Shoe Parlor to offer “house slippers” at “positively lower than wholesale” and “before the war price” on Dec. 17 when “early Xmas shopping” had been dampened by the pandemic. I came away from the ads with a burning curiosity: Did Elkins & Elkins at 223½ N. Main St. truly believe that a chiropractic adjustment served as a preventive of the flu?
I am glad I have lived long enough to discover the wonder in subjects that seemed ordinary, or even a little dull, when I was a child, and I hope I have shared a little of that wonder with you today. If this little bit of local history has served to whet your appetite to learn more, the Genealogy and Local History Department is located on the lower level of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s downtown Main Branch. We are ready to welcome you and to help you get started on your research journey.
