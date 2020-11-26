If I close my eyes I am 6 years old again, feeling that enormous burst of pride the very first time I pursed my lips and emitted what more-or-less resembled a whistle. Similarly, I can see myself at my father’s feet after his patient and repeated lessons, elated when I tied my own shoes successfully. I am sure you can think of things that took days, weeks or months to master, whether it was learning to play chess or staying upright on roller skates.
With that in mind, consider this thought I saw recently on Twitter: This is the very first global pandemic you’ve lived through. Let’s think about that in light of life around us. Have you been frustrated with other people — coworkers, family members, neighbors, friends — and wondered why they don’t behave differently? Perhaps you are irritated with agencies, businesses, or some level of government. It might help to remember that it’s the very first global pandemic they have led through or governed through.
In assessing our work at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library this year, I have found it helpful to look at 2020 through this lens. It’s the very first time we, your library, have navigated through a health crisis that impacts the way we do nearly everything.
The pandemic has coincided with other “firsts”. KHCPL became an early adopter of a major platform that is new to U.S. libraries. It is definitely the first time we have used software where we occasionally encounter Dutch that hasn’t been translated into English yet. In addition, the library has been rebuilding its technology after its first cyber breach.
If and when you encounter changes or errors at KHCPL, please remember that we are in the middle of several firsts. You may be affected by a large-scale reset that will require each of us to choose new pins to access digital materials. Some of us will get overdue notices for items we have returned. You may want to use a service that is not being offered currently due to safety restrictions or that hasn’t been fully restored since our cyber breach. When that happens, take a moment to reflect.
Consider that KHCPL’s new platform and the subsequent cyber breach each happened in September. Then remember that the pandemic was new to most of us in March. Now think back to your own comfort level a few months into learning something complex. It makes me glad that no one in my household is eight months into learning to play the violin.
Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has had some memorable accomplishments this year, including launching a communitywide dementia awareness project and opening the Butterfly Garden I wrote about last month. And yet it is possible that somewhere, at some point, KHCPL’s users will have a moment of frustration. If you do, please close your eyes and look back to a point when you struggled to capture a new skill. We will be so grateful if you remember we are in the midst of several complex firsts. Please show us the compassion we each deserve.
If you are interested in the concept I used as this column’s foundation, it is based on comments by author and influencer Jon Acuff. Look for his items in our catalog, Hoopla, and Overdrive/Libby and find him on social media, including YouTube.
