December is a time for looking back, even now that the highlights of my year are of the low-key sort. It held nothing as dramatic as when my son fell out of a second-story window, or the year my daughter gave birth to my first grandson. Still, I love to look back at the list of books I’ve discovered, and I’ve chosen a handful to share with you. Get your Kokomo-Howard County Public Library card handy and open your computer to khcpl.org so you will be a step closer to any title that piques your interest.
While I often choose books that are recent releases, I went all the way back to 1961 for the classic “Black Like Me” by John Howard Griffin. If you missed this one in the 50-plus years it’s been around, let me assure you that it is just as powerful today. The author, a white man in the late 1950s, pigments his skin intermittently and goes into the Deep South, giving him the ability to interact in the same exact locales as whites and blacks. I experienced the devastation of racism in a way that influenced my understanding of the world around me.
“The Word Detective, Searching for the Meaning of It All at the Oxford English Dictionary: a Memoir” by J.A. Simpson is my other nonfiction pick for the year. If you are a language buff who loves the Oxford English Dictionary and understated British humor, this is for you. While it begins with standard memoir fare, the bulk is an inside look at how the dictionary process worked historically, then transitioned to an automated world. Sprinkled throughout are brief essays that will be heaven to language, history, and trivia buffs. Each lively essay tells the story of a particular word, from its roots through the twisting path it took as its meaning changed over time to related sociological implications. I found this quiet book to be soothing but never dull.
I’m largely a fiction reader, so I can’t help but recommend a few novels. If you enjoy vicariously experiencing other cultures through books or love Jane Austen, try “Unmarriageable” by Soniah Kamal. The author relocates “Pride and Prejudice” to a modern-day Pakistani setting, including the whole set of familiar characters, including Mr. Darsee. A fresh and thought-provoking take that adheres to the classic plot, this is clever and fun, and a must-read for Austen fans.
Just as it is easier to get to know some people than others, the same is true of fictional characters. May Attaway keeps to herself and is better with plants than with people. Nearing 40, she has the chance to explore the meaning of female friendship and visit very different friends from her past. “In Rules for Visiting” by Jessica Francis Kane, the reader gets to cheer on May as she takes the first steps beyond longstanding social withdrawal.
For a light read with a touch of romance and a happy ending, I recommend Heather Webber’s “Midnight at the Blackbird Café”. Intending to visit Wicklow, Alabama, only long enough to close down her beloved grandmother’s café, Anna Kate Callow instead discovers things about herself, small-town life, and family she never knew. A small dose of magical realism makes the fictional world of Wicklow even more inviting.
Whether these titles are your type, I hope they motivate you to explore the world through reading. Stop by the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library in person or use our online tools to find your next great read, the one you will be reflecting back on as 2020 draws to a close.
