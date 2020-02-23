When was the last time you asked a friend or colleague what their income is or how much they have saved for retirement? I hope that question didn’t make you choke on your morning coffee.
In our culture, we learn early in life not to ask — or talk — about money. We treat finances as such a private matter that, in some circumstances, even our own family members might not know what sort of help or support we need.
At Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, we want to push back on that cultural norm and start friends, families and couples talking about money. As with most behaviors, the best time to start is when we are small. That is why our latest exhibit, Thinking Money for Kids, is best suited for children ages 5 to 8 and their grownups. It is open for visitors during regular operating hours at Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South, and will remain here until March 20; so if you have any primary-grade kids within your sphere of influence, we hope to see you there.
Whether you have kids or not, we hope you will pick up a printout of MOOlah the Cow and snap a few selfies with it any time you are interacting with money or the concepts of saving, spending, or learning about anything financial. We would love to see MOOlah have the sort of adventures that the library’s Jerome the Gnome had a few years back.
We all have local “adventures,” and MOOlah would be happy to pose with you at your favorite lunch spot, at a place you support charitably, or even at your friend’s house — where you are saving money by not going out. Jerome went to Chicago with me just after the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup, and I still smile when I see the photo of him standing with a mound of championship jerseys. He made it to the Great Wall of China with another local resident, and we know that MOOlah would like to compete on the travel front, too.
Just a quick reminder that this is an activity for everyone; I hope none of us ever age out of having fun. Plus, if you share the photo and tag us on social media, not only will you receive a coupon for a MOOlah stress-reliever cow, but you’ll be entered into drawings for prizes!
Check out our current program guide, in print or at khcpl.org, to find out about our finance-related events. One of my favorites is the chance for adults and teens to drop in on Sunday afternoon, March 15, to use Cricut Design Space and the library’s Cricut machine to make your own personalized “fund” jar.
If you are curious about the Cricut but not quite brave enough to try it on your own, this is the perfect opportunity for you. The fact that it encourages you to save rather than spend is the proverbial icing on the cake. We have plenty of other finance-related learning options, including a Lunch N Learn on credit reports and credit scores as well as drop-in, free shredding times.
Please join us as we un-muzzle money-related conversation and encourage people around us to learn about and discuss finances. At the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, we like to reimagine what libraries can be, but we draw the line somewhere before sharing how old we are, or what we weigh. Your other little secrets are safe with us, pinky swear and cross my heart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.