“When the going gets tough, the tough get a librarian.” That quote from author Joan Bauer captures perfectly my perspective right now. I doubt any of you would argue about the going getting tough. After all, even my 99-year-old mother has never lived through anything similar to our current COVID-19 crisis. Whether you agree with the second part of the quote may depend on whether you have been following the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s activity during the recent quarantine.
The challenge facing the library has been how to help our community when the majority of our typical activities were suddenly suspended, and to continue to find ways to help even as the community’s needs, and our collective state of mind, has shifted repeatedly.
One of the earliest, and most obvious, changes we made was to create a workaround so that people who hadn’t gotten a library card previously could now get one through our website, gaining access to ebooks, digital audiobooks, and a variety of online learning and entertainment platforms. That required some behind-the-scenes work, but it was achievable. Key employees made it happen. We retroactively renewed recently expired library cards, extended the expiration date on cards that were about to expire, and extended the due dates on all materials currently checked out.
Suddenly, our world went digital, and it wasn’t just the resources I listed above. Social media became the sole way to interact with you, our community, once everyone had been thrown into an existence that most of us had never even contemplated. Overnight, all of us needed humor, compassion, fun distractions, and up-to-date information, all delivered only via the internet. That’s when more library employees showed their mettle. You loved what we shared on Facebook and Instagram, and we stepped up our game.
One of the first staff videos we shared was of an employee demonstrating the way he makes biscuits and gravy. It doesn’t much matter whether you eat that or what your feelings are about homemade vs. canned biscuits. The impressive part is that a guy from our IT staff chose an activity entirely unrelated to his job and invited us into his kitchen, talking us through something he obviously loves. He wasn’t alone. Several employees have taken on various learning curves, ignored their fear of being on camera, or contributed in ways that are way outside of their job descriptions. If you would like to check out our digital programs, just visit our YouTube channel. To keep up with new offerings, follow us on Facebook. Soon, we hope to share the link from the library webinar we are presenting, in conjunction with the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, on library resources for business people.
I have saved one of the best stories for last. For those not familiar with 3D printers, they use a digital file and plastic filament to create three-dimensional objects. The library has 3D printers that we use to create things for local residents, but with our library buildings closed, they were unused. Then an enterprising employee found that we could “print” a plastic strap, or ear-saver, that attaches to protective masks worn by health care workers to improve comfort during long shifts.
