While attending Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, I was a disc jockey for WECI 91.5 FM.
My nighttime show, “Imagination," had a segment called “For Lovers Only.” This was a mix of slow songs played along with “vital commentary” from me for my listeners. You catch my drift.
Today I want to explore the relationship of God’s love for us, when we have done something to go against God’s love toward us, and what we need to do when this happens.
In order to assist me, I will call on the gospel according to songstress Anita Baker by making a little change to her song “No One in the World.” You might want to listen to the song for yourself and then you will "get in the groove” for this column a little more.
“I look back on all those good times, and I must have been blind. Just to think, I'd find someone new. One who'd love me better than You (God). Well it may come as a surprise. Loneliness has opened my eyes. I've tried every love I could find. Still I can't get you out of my mind. Cause there's No one in the world, to hold me. No one in the world's gonna move me. No one in the world can love me like you do. Every time I'm with someone. Loving You (God), yes I want to run. I want to run back to your arms again. Ain't no one in the world Who loves me like You do (God).”
We sin by omission (failing to do something we are able and should do, but don’t do) and by commission (we willfully do something that violates God’s commands in scripture). We sin by thought, word and deed against God’s majesty.
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Revisiting the scripture of Baker, she pleads after realizing she made a major mistake.
“Please take me back, oh babe (God), I can't go on. I'm not happy in my life without you. I'll do whatever it takes. I've gotta get you back with me again. No one, No one in the world. Nobody loves me like you do.”
When we look over some of our actions and we regret our wrong actions desiring to make a change for the better, this is repentance.
“The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, you will not despise” (Psalms 51:17).
The absolutely wonderful thing about God is, “God says, Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5) God is always ready, willing, and able to forgive us of our sin when we truly ask for God’s forgiveness.
“God will have compassion upon us; God will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.” (Micah 7:19)
God’s love just mixes in our life with a little vital commentary. Do you get my drift?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship this week, and families matter. Dr. Carson can be reached at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
