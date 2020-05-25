If you have money questions — and who among us doesn’t right now? — there are plenty of people willing to offer advice: friends, relatives and random strangers on the internet.
Finding someone who knows what they’re talking about, and who isn’t trying to take advantage of you, can be tougher. Fortunately, several groups of credentialed, trustworthy financial advisers are stepping up to offer free help.
Groups such as the Financial Planning Association, the XY Planning Network, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and the National Foundation for Credit Counseling are among the organizations offering free consultations to help people navigate the pandemic’s economic fallout.
“There are so many different pieces of information and misinformation,” says Rebecca Wiggins, executive director of the AFCPE, which grants credentials to financial counselors and coaches.
A HUGE AND GROWING NEED FOR HELP
Nine out of 10 U.S. adults said the coronavirus pandemic had caused them financial stress in an early April survey by the National Endowment for Financial Education. Tens of millions are unemployed, furloughed or struggling with pay cuts, and those numbers are expected to rise. A volatile stock market is hammering retirement funds and other investments.
At the same time, what people need to know about money is changing. Congress has altered tax laws, temporarily banned certain foreclosures and evictions, made it easier to tap retirement funds and rewritten the rules on unemployment.
NOT GETTING ADVICE CAN BE COSTLY
A reader recently reached out to me after getting what they thought was a coronavirus hardship withdrawal from a former employer’s 401(k).
What this reader actually got was a regular distribution — in other words, the 401(k) was cashed out. That triggers taxes and potential penalties without the option to spread out the tax bill or pay the money back.
A qualified financial adviser could have helped ensure that the plan offered the hardship withdrawal option (not all do), that the reader was eligible (people must be affected physically or financially by COVID-19) and that the paperwork was properly filled out.
WHAT HELP YOU CAN EXPECT
Consultations typically will be virtual, taking place over the phone or using videoconferencing software. All the advisers offering free services can help with topics such as budgeting, unemployment benefits, debt management and making use of CARES Act relief checks.
Certified financial planners with the FPA, the NAPFA and the XY Planning Network also can advise on more specialized topics, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and other help for small businesses. Credit counselors, meanwhile, work with creditors to arrange debt payoff plans and know about available forbearance programs.
