Kokomo, a 164-year-old city of 58,000 people in north central Indiana, has long had an identity issue.
Search for the source of the city’s name and you’ll likely see this: That town founder, David Foster, said it was “the orneriest town I knew so I named it for the orneriest man I knew – called it Kokomo.”
The quote, it turns out, is unsourced bad history. Not a single published instance has ever cited a document as the source, or even the date Foster supposedly said it. Not one.
Our county’s Record Book Number One shows it was actually the commissioners who named the town. Richardville County was created on Jan. 15, 1844 (named for Miami Chief Jean Baptiste Richardville; it was renamed in 1846 for deceased Hoosier politician Tilghman A. Howard), and legally underway on May 15, 1844, when Foster donated 40 acres to establish the seat of justice. Our first locally elected county commissioners named the township for the unincorporated county seat “Kocomo” on Aug. 17, 1844. No record is preserved that says Foster influenced the choice.
Foster, in fact, is quoted directly only twice that we can find: In the report of the September 1875 meeting of the Old Settlers’ Society of Howard County and during the U.S. government’s 1872-73 Meshingomesia Testimonials, which established private land ownership for Miami Indian families after the forced removal in 1846-47. One is reliable and the other a primary source, yet in neither does Foster say why the name “Kokomo” was chosen.
Most early accounts say “the town derived its name from an old Indian chief.” It was thought his remains had been re-interred in “the old cemetery,” and the 1911 cenotaph on Purdum Street honors “Kokomo,” with the made-up title “War Chief of the Miami, from whom this city gets its name.” Other historians also mistakenly claim Kokomo is comparable to the Miami Indian chiefs, or even that he was Chief Richardville’s son. However, Miami tribal rolls refute such reports of lineage and status, and a signature on an 1834 treaty identifies him as a “head man” or village leader.
In the first half of the 20th century, the positive descriptions pivot dramatically with decidedly downbeat and unsourced details, namely, that Kokomo was not a tribal leader of any kind, but a “common coonhunting, root-digging Indian.” Ironically, it’s the commemorative “Howard County Court House Memorial Book” from 1937 that features for the first time in print (that we can find) and 93 years after the town is named, the following: “Even David Foster has been quoted as saying that the settlement was the orneriest town on earth and that he named it after the orneriest Indian on earth – named it Kokomo.”
As of this writing, no source document for the origin of the statement has been recovered. Yet the phrase has stayed in circulation ever since, becoming our infamous first reference.
Research for the 175th anniversary of Howard County has revealed a much different story about David Foster and the Miami Indians. The Congressional Record shows a January 1846 petition in the U.S. House of Representatives that was signed by Foster and a Miami Indian named Šaapontohsia, requesting select families be exempt from removal and “be allowed to purchase and sell land as citizens.” This should be considered an important new addition to Kokomo’s history story.
Plus, a family history from the Myaamia Center at Miami (Ohio) University provides valuable clues about a real 19th-century person whose parents were likely a Miami and a Potawatomi Indian. This “Kokomo’s” family lived on for a time, and a direct descendant – Pimweeyotamwa (Eli Goodboy) – served during the Civil War.
Let’s put the “orneriest Indian” story in the museum where it belongs. Current residents and the Miami Indians, including Kokomo Mayor-elect Tyler Moore, an enrolled member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and a true descendant of Chief Richardville, deserve better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.