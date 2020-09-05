“For the grave cannot praise thee, death can not celebrate thee.” (Isaiah 38:18a)
In 1955, the gospel group The Consolers recorded “Give me my flowers." The lyrics of which were lifting up a very important message on importance of celebrating and thanking persons in the here and now.
“Give me my flowers while I yet live. So that I can see the beauty that they bring. Friends and loved ones may give me flowers when I am sick, or on my sick bed. But I’d rather have just one tulip right now than a truck load of roses when I’m dead. Speak kind words to me while I can hear them so that I can hear the beauty that they bring.”
Have you ever heard the phrase, "It's just nice to be nice?"
A friend of mine David McFatridge shared, “I feel comfort in knowing that at the time of someone's passing, I have had a conversation with them about the role they have played in my life. In my opinion, it also brings some comfort to the survivors of the deceased family when you can tell them that you have had that discussion with their loved one about the importance their relative has had in your life.”
Author Melody Beattie shared, “Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.”
The Reverend Paul Newman-Jacobs, Staff Chaplain/Spiritual Services at Howard Community Hospital shared that his friend, Sandy, had recently died of cancer.
"My memories of Sandy’s picture, her as a bright, funny, smart, school teacher deeply committed to teaching children. I still have the Christmas meme on my phone she sent us in 2019 of a sparkling, beautiful Christmas tree. It hurts to know I won’t see her again in this life. I shared words of love and comfort with her husband but I didn’t take time to reach out to her. I treasure my memories of Sandy when she became a grandmother and all the way back to when she was a bridesmaid at our wedding thirty-six years ago. I guess living in memory happens as I grow older. Friends and family are a treasure to me but I rarely let those loved ones know my feelings.
"Pastors often write the eulogy for a person’s life after they die. But I need to tell many persons what they mean to me now and how their friendships and times of closeness have affected my life in unforgettable ways. How can I tell you what you mean to me? And when will I tell you? I can start today and make the telling a part of my daily agenda.”
Is there someone in your life, you need to tell, that you truly care about them? Don't tell yourself that they know how you feel. Do they?
Don’t wait until a person dies to give them their roses — do it right now!
Who do you need to embrace today? I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe.
