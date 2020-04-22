It’s early morning. Outside the office window, birds are singing full throttle, obviously not worried about the day ahead of them or of catching any viruses.
There was a poem I memorized in school about a robin talking with a sparrow about all the fretful human beings rushing about and worrying, and if perhaps they don’t have a Heavenly Father watching over them. Ouch. Did they just say that I’m acting like I have no heavenly Father when I worry? I wonder how much has my life improved with worrying? I'll resolve not to worry.
A few days later I'll find myself thinking about the baby and I'll start wandering the path of 'what itfs' again. I start fretting that the baby may be born premature or other dreadful things. And then, in my quiet time, I fall on my knees, telling my Lord and Savior that I am sorry for having failed in trusting my own efforts not to worry. I tell Him all about my worries and ask if He would like to carry them for me. In some unexplainable way, I begin feeling lighter as I rise from my knees and purposefully make the choice of trusting God. After all, He created me and understands the deepest yearnings of my heart.
We all know how COVID-19 has taken the lives of many, left many more miserable with sickness, and even millions off work. This leaves all of us wondering how all this will affect our country in years to come. How can we process it all without worrying? Really, how? No doubt, since we are all affected differently, we won’t be facing same fears. There’s only one source I know of that will be able to make a lasting difference. Thankfully the source happens to be my best friend. And you know, the Bible says that He knows us when we are dust and He remembers our frame before we were built. Obviously, He knew how intense the struggle would be. Praise His name, He is right there to bless every cry in faith.
You know that reminds me of my father-in-law in Danville, Ohio, who I have come to deeply appreciate. He made a remark on their last trip to Illinois that stuck like glue. Flu bugs were swarming all around us. He made the simple remark, “I’m not afraid of getting sick, but if I do get sick, that’s okay.” Now for winding up with a good recipe. I’ll share Daniel’s latest crush, Fruit Cobbler.
DANIEL’S FAVORITE FRUIT COBBLER
3 cups pie filling such as blueberry, cherry, raspberry, or peach
crust:
½ cup sugar
¼ cup butter, melted
1 cup flour
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ cup milk
Pour filling in the bottom of an 8" pie pan. Mix crust ingredients in order given and spread on top. Next mix 2 tablespoons sugar, ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, ¼ teaspoon salt and sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes or until crust is done. Delicious warm with ice cream, or if you ask our family, use fresh cow milk!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.