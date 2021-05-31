Editor's note: This week's column is written by Gloria's mom, Dorcas Raber.
Hello from Gloria's mom's front porch. It's a beautiful day to relax at my little patio table, with a cup of coffee in my favorite mug. It's a "sisters "mug, and yes, of course, it comes from one of my two sisters. They both live 400 miles from here. Daniel, Gloria, and their flock of six children are spending a week in Danville, Ohio, with "Ohio Dawdys," meaning "grandpas."
My thoughts go to a week ago, and I smile. David and I joined his six siblings and five partners for a trip to Arkansas. Every other year, the siblings go on a trip. On the in-between years, we have a big Raber family reunion, which includes all our children and grandchildren. That's quite a crowd anymore with well over 100 people. This was our siblings' third trip. Four years ago, we were in Montana, and two years ago, we went to the Smoky Mountains. Dear grandma was with us yet for the Montana trip. She passed away a year later, at age 80. We have many, many good memories of grandma, her warm hospitality, and good cooking
This time around, we siblings were cruising down the highway on Monday morning at 3 a.m. in a 15 passenger van. Close to our destination in Arizona, which was over 500 miles away, we picked up several more siblings who had flown in by plane. We live in four different states. The week consisted of visiting Hot Springs, touring some fish farms, a pontoon day, And last but not least, lots of family time. And of course, lots of good food. One of the highlights for me was us ladies having "ladies time" one day while all the men went fishing.
Last week, one thing that really stood out to me was that although David and his siblings aren't exactly on the same page with some of life's issues, they are still family. The time together was beautiful. It strengthened family ties. Time together with family makes me think of how many of you have faced or probably are facing strained relationships with family or friends. I know that is painful, and my heart goes out to any of you facing or are going through such a trauma. I have a tidbit that I would like to share with you — try love. Love even when it's not fair. Love even when you think they are wrong and you are right. And, surprise, I have found out we humans aren't always as right as we think we are! Love even when it seems or feels brutally hard to do so. Allow the love of God to flow through you, and out to others. You will be amazed at the blessings and the healing that will come to your own life. Love is powerful. Love conquers so much.
Blessings to you all, and a big warm thank you to all of you who have supported and been there for Daniel, Gloria, and family! It's been heartwarming. One of my joys as a mom and grandma is to pop into Daniel's home and observe family life. They live where we used to live, so there's a whole new set of memories being made there. As I go and observe, I see a whole lot of love mixed with direction and guidance for the children.
With the summer picnic season upon us, I thought I’d share my pasta salad recipe with you. It’s always a hit and you can adjust and add almost any vegetable to it.
DORCAS RABER’S SUPER PASTA SALAD
- 16 oz pasta, your choice (rainbow colored or shell shaped or spiral or whatever you prefer)
- 12 ounces Italian dressing
- 12 ounces Ranch dressing
- 2 cups sharp shredded cheddar heese
- 1 cup Ham chunks or pepperoni slices
- 1 cup olives
- 2 sliced Roma tomatoes
- Sliced cucumbers
- Any veggie of your choice can be added
Bring 16 cups of water to a roaring boiling, adding a dash of salt to the water.
Add pasta and let boil for 10 minutes.
Let pasta cool or run under cold water to speed up the process.
Add the dressings and stir until all the pasta is uniformly coated.
Add the rest of the ingredients and let chill overnight. Add a little bit more of each dressing in the morning and stir again.
