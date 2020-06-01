We’re working on organizing closets, cleaning out neglected corners, and getting things in order before the baby comes. I’m enjoying every bit of it. You know organizing is a hobby of mine but it’s hard to keep everything that way.
The children all have their own way of showing their excitement. Elijah asks several times a day, “Do you have a baby?” As I once more give him the assurance he’s asking for, his face lights up.
Rayni is a little mother hen. She’s making plans on being a big sister and helping care for baby.
Julia is excited to help me paint the changing table Daniel made for her before she was born. I told her the story about how Daddy made it for her while we cleaned it out. Then, it was white. Now Julia wants a soft baby color. I’m not sure what we’ll settle with as we don’t know whether it will be a boy or girl.
We’re all eager to meet this new family member; the children aren’t sure how they’ll be able to wait another seven weeks. I feel the same way, but then I also feel the responsibility of things that really should be done before then.
We also want to make a trip to visit Daniel’s family in Danville, Ohio before baby comes. The children are excited and can’t stop talking about it. Daniel’s sister Mary plans to come to help us for a few months after baby is born. We are most thankful for her willingness to move in with us and look forward to having her a part of our family over that time. She’s like a magnet to children; they just love her to pieces, and besides that, I have yet to find a more capable worker.
Perhaps I’ll wind down with one of our family favorites during strawberry season. This can’t be beat on a spring day, it’s been a family favorite for years!
