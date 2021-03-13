As you continue on your Lenten journey know that It’s so important to take a second to pull over to the side of the road, so to speak, and take some quality time to be with God. We must engage with God in private prayer and meditation.
Corporate worship is also very important. In fact, it is required.
“Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together.” (Hebrews 10:25)
But, there are times when we must be with God in private.
"But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.” (Matthew 6:6)
Jesus understood the purpose and place of spending quality personal time with God.
“Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed.” (Luke 5:16)
When we engage in ministering, there should be times when we pause and reflect on God’s goodness to you. Often after Jesus ministered he would depart “into a solitary place, and there, pray.” (Mark 1:35b)
Jesus invites us as he invited his disciples to at times come out of the hustle of life. This being an excellent time to enter into a desert place, and rest a while.” (Mark 6:31a)
During Lent, we seek inward and ask God the same question King David asked God about taking an inventory of our hearts.
“Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.” (Psalm 139:23-24)
God invites us to worship with Him, and promises us His guidance.
“Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” (Jeremiah 33:3)
We all need alone time with God. So take it, and enjoy God’s command to “Be still.” (Psalm 46:10)
However, we must interact with others. We were not created to always be by ourselves. We were created to be in and are a part of the community. At the beginning of humankind’s existence God invoked community. (Genesis 2:18; 1:27)
It’s so very essential that we engage in corporate worship. But in this life, while we must draw strength from each other, it is also necessary to periodically get with God in private.
There will be times in life because of a busy and full schedule, when you will be moving too fast to think of these one-on-one times. But, when there is an opportunity for some quiet time, take it. Take in the beauty of the holiness of sharing the desires of your heart with God.
“But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy.closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray. to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father. which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.” (St. Matthew 6:6)
No matter if it’s private or public: shout, cry, laugh, sit, rock back and forth, be still, or whatever puts you in the groove to enjoy God’s grace. In your public or private time, give God major praise! Desire to know the moves of God. Listen for the voice of God to proclaim your next steps in life.
Whenever ask God, “Can we talk?”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe. Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net.
