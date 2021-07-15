A masterpiece is defined as a “work of outstanding artistry, skill, or workmanship.”
No matter how you are feeling today please believe this, you are very special and you do matter to God. God made you in His own image.
“So God created humankind in God’s own image, in the image of God created God them; male and female created God them.” (Genesis 1:27)
The Imago Dei, also known as The Image of God, is a theological term. The term's definition is "applied uniquely to humans, which denotes the symbolical relation between God and humankind. Humans are in the image of God is to recognize the special qualities of human nature which allow God to be made manifest in humans."
What does this mean? We are made in His image. We are made as a masterpiece.
“For we are God’s masterpiece. God has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things God planned for us long ago.” (Ephesians 2:10)
Consider how very special you are to God. You are like the clay that the potter uses to make priceless pieces to be shared and used. The potter will take a lump of clay and meticulously work with that piece of clay. As the potter works, they have in mind the kind of masterpiece that lump of clay will become.
God works individually with each one of us. We always get God’s very best attention. While a piece of clay on its own is worthless, that same, piece of clay in the potter’s hands has great value and worth.
“We are the clay, you are the potter; we are all the work of your hand.” (Isaiah 64:8)
God looks at us and sees a masterpiece in the making!
Despite our shortcomings, faults, and failures in life God still sees masterpieces. Let's consult the scripture on how we are God's artwork.
“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith God loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come God might shew the exceeding riches of God’s grace in God’s kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast. For we are God’s workmanship, in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.” (Ephesians 2:4-10)
Repeat after me: “God loves me like that." God loves us like that. We are His workmanship.
Jeremiah points out how special we are to God, “O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? saith the Lord. Behold, as the clay is in the potter's hand, so are ye in mine hand.”(Jeremiah 18:6)
Just as clay must be pliable in order to become a masterpiece, we also must be pliable to God’s shaping of us. Beloved, please allow God to work on you and you will be headed to greatness in the Lord. The potter always sees the clay, not for what it is, but for what it can become. You are God’s masterpiece in the making!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship this week, and families matter. Dr. Carson can be reached at refreshingcoach@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.