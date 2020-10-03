Evangelist Catherine L. Carson and I send out our love to the family and friends of the Late Robert Eugene Tinder.
Students of my Introduction to the New Testament course I teach at Indiana University-Kokomo know that I have a saying: "In the gumbo." It means there are other points to consider, different forces to be dealt with and other factors present in the text.
For an example I might say, “When we consider the book of Romans, there are some other points that must be added into the gumbo."
When we reflect on our lives, there are many things to considered concerning our formation, be it spiritual, physical, professional, educational, whatever.
In Playwright Lorraine Hansberry’s "A Raisin in the Sun,” Mama counsels Beneatha concerning her brother, Walter Lee Younger’s, misfortune.
“When you starts measuring somebody, measure him right, child, measure him right. Make sure you done taken into account what hills and valleys he come through before he got to wherever he is," she said.
Gumbo is a popular soup consisting of many wonderful ingredients. Just like the stew, our lives consist of a many situations that brought us to exactly where we are now.
Even though no one knows our entire being, God knows all of the ingredients our personal gumbo soup.
“For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvelous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them. (Psalm 139:13-16)
Bishop Richard "Mr. Clean" White reminds us that God, our “Master Chef," is the one who gives us our “ultimate flavor:”
“God is not through blessing you. God is not through blessing you. Whatever He promised He is able to do. My, my, my God is not through blessing you," he said.
Thank God we are in God's crock pot.
“Then I went down to the potter's house, and, behold, he wrought a work on the wheels. And the vessel that he made of clay was marred in the hand of the potter: so he made it again another vessel, as seemed good to the potter to make it. Then the word of the Lord came to me, saying, O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? saith the Lord. Behold, as the clay is in the potter's hand, so are ye in mine hand, O house of Israel”.(Jeremiah 18:3-6)
All of this talk about gumbo makes me hungry for some Poulard’s Cajun cuisine!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe! Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
