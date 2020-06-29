More toasty summer days, more water fun, and many happy hours with family pets. The latest pets are three kittens from a stray mama cat. A mama cat randomly came to our farm and hid where we could not see her and then had three baby kittens. You can only imagine how our little ones have all been doing their best in helping care for them. Julia is just like a mama when it comes to caring for animals. I remember when she was only three or four years old, she would snuggle with kittens and proudly listen to their “motors,” what she called the purring. She knew that hearing their motors was a sure sign of them being cared for and content.
Talking about rescuing animals, yesterday, I had as much fun as the children rescuing one of my favorite bird species. Ever since I had gone to school and did a study on hummingbirds, I’ve been intrigued by their most unique character and unbelievable lightweight and tiny size. With Daniel being a bird lover, we’ve had the opportunity of feeding many quarts sugar water to these most amazing feathered friends. Anyway, yesterday Julia came running into the house where I was preparing supper. Breathlessly she told me that for some unexplained reason, there was a hummingbird on the warehouse floor, weak and unable to fly.
“Daddy told us we could give it sugar water,” she said. “Help me, quick!”
In no time, the two of us had some sugar water ready and gently, I helped it dip his long beak into the sweet solution. The younger children were completely fascinated and wanted to help, yet this particular pet did not need extra petting. We were elated as we watched its teeny hair-like tongue swiftly go in and out as it sipped up its invigorating drink.In less than a minute it was easy to tell that it was already regaining strength. When it was finished drinking, Julia placed it in a shaded spot in the front yard and to our delight, it mounted up soared away. Wow, what satisfaction to care for such a helpless little creature which would undoubtedly never have regained strength on its own.
Now for wrapping up with our standby smoothie these days. It’s a light dessert for hot days. Daniel never tires of it.
