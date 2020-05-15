It’s no surprise Hoosiers have stepped up to help each other through the coronavirus crisis. It’s what we do in challenging times.
Health care workers and first responders risk their lives to treat patients with skill and compassion.
Workers throughout the food supply chain keep grocery shelves stocked. Food banks and nonprofits feed the hungry and aid those facing hardship.
Local businesses have adapted, from restaurants shifting to takeout and delivery to manufacturers donating or producing critical supplies.
And everyday Hoosiers are doing their part, checking on at-risk neighbors and giving generously where need exists.
We are all grateful for these sacrifices, large and small.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 of our fellow Hoosiers, a terrible toll that will surely rise. The pandemic has also had a devastating economic impact, driving an unprecedented spike in unemployment and pushing small businesses to the brink.
In response to this public health and economic emergency, Congress acted swiftly to bring relief to those facing uncertainty. We approved emergency preparedness and response funding, expanded paid sick leave and nutrition benefits, and passed the CARES Act to provide lifelines to workers, families and small businesses.
This historic legislation sent low- and middle-income Americans a one-time, direct payment of $1,200 per adult and $500 per eligible child and temporarily expanded unemployment insurance to assist those suddenly out of work.
It also created the Paycheck Protection Program, allowing small businesses and nonprofits to obtain federally guaranteed, forgivable loans to make payroll, rent, mortgage and utilities. More than 67,000 Hoosier small businesses have received a total of $9.5 billion to help save jobs and keep the lights on.
Congress has provided billions of dollars to assist states, counties, cities, hospitals and health care providers in fighting coronavirus. Resources are being deployed to purchase personal protective equipment and support testing, contact tracing, patient care and research into treatments and vaccines.
This robust response has required close collaboration at the federal, state and local levels. I have been in daily contact with public health authorities, local task forces, federal agencies, hospital administrators, business and agricultural leaders and other stakeholders. This has been particularly important in securing PPE and testing supplies, including multiple shipments from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Hoosiers have “flattened the curve” and spared our health care system from being overwhelmed, but the fight is not over. Our economy is beginning to reopen, but it will not be like flipping a light switch.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box have designed a careful, phased process built on constant vigilance, widespread testing and a system to trace and isolate new cases.
While decisions about safely reopening will be made at the state and local level, Congress will play a critical role in protecting public health and rebuilding our nation’s economy.
Critical medical equipment and PPE continue to be in high demand and short supply. Congress should boost medical supply chains so health care providers and businesses have reliable access to the products they need, in both the short and long term. I recently introduced bipartisan legislation to better prepare for future pandemics by incentivizing domestic production and strengthening the Strategic National Stockpile.
To rebuild our economy, businesses and workers will need confidence they can safely return to work. Businesses will need access to PPE and guidance on how best to keep workers and customers healthy. Congress should fill gaps small businesses encounter in securing capital to safely resume operations as we move past stay-at-home orders. And Congress should provide common-sense liability protections so businesses that reopen with recommended safety measures in place don’t face predatory lawsuits.
Finally, Congress has already made COVID-19 testing free for all Americans and invested in testing, contact tracing, and research and development of treatments and vaccines. We should take steps to ensure these are widely available and affordable for all Americans.
We do not have to choose between protecting lives and protecting our livelihoods — we can do both by reopening our economy safely, gradually and responsibly.
This is a crisis unlike any in our lifetimes. But Hoosiers always step up in times of need, and I know we will overcome this challenge together.
