Many residents of Miami County have probably heard by now of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s current effort to purchase homes along U.S. 31. In fact, some of you reading this article, may have been directly contacted by INDOT, or been subject to the “leave behind postcard” with INDOT contact information, which has caused some panic and uncertainty among homeowners.
I have suggested, through our state legislators, that INDOT issue a press release explaining the residential purchase program currently underway. However, I’m not sure how long that might take, so I wanted to write this article to at least express my understanding of the program.
As you may already know, INDOT, in its recent press releases, has contradicted the current and past state administration’s statements that U.S. 31 will be a “freeway.” A freeway is similar to the improvements that other parts of the U.S. 31 Corridor enjoy today; from I-465 through Hamilton County, and then from U.S. 30 in Plymouth to South Bend.
Instead, INDOT is moving forward on plans to create a “free flow” U.S. 31, which would eliminate current traffic lights and replace those lights with interchanges (except for County Road 100 North); eliminate at-grade railroad crossings; and construct “conflict resolution intersections” (formally known as J-turns) at high volume or high accident risk intersections as determined by INDOT.
Currently these intersections scheduled for J-turns include Indiana 16 and U.S. 31; County Road 100 North (truck stop) and U.S. 31; Indiana 218 East and U.S. 31; and County Road 850 South and U.S. 31. In addition, there are other J-turns planned on U.S. 31 outside of Miami County.
Low accident risk intersections, those with limited traffic flow as determined by INDOT, would remain as currently designed with county road access directly across U.S. 31 with a stop sign on the county road.
INDOT suggests that its No. 1 goal is safety, safety, safety. Although I agree that the construction of interchanges, where traffic signals currently exist, will greatly enhance safety, I don’t believe that J-turns will have that same effect given the volume and speeds of traffic on U.S. 31. I believe J-turns will diminish safety.
In my opinion, if safety were the No. 1 concern, then we (INDOT, the U.S. 31 Coalition, and the individual counties) should be developing a long-range plan for intersections – NOT J-TURNS.
But I’ve digressed from the original intent of this article – residential purchasing.
Where INDOT and the U.S. 31 Coalition agree is that residential driveways, or for that matter any driveway that has direct access to U.S. 31, is a potential safety concern and a possible location for accidents. Subsequently, as part of INDOT’s current plan, it is currently seeking voluntary acquisition of residential properties that have direct driveway access on and off U.S. 31.
Again, this is a voluntary program. Therefore, if someone has a residence with direct driveway access and would like to voluntarily sell their home, they should contact INDOT.
As I understand INDOT’s program, once a residence is voluntarily purchased by INDOT, INDOT will demolish the home and then sell the land to an adjoining owner for farmland, etc. However, the access on and off U.S. 31, that once existed, would be terminated. We would hope INDOT moves quickly to demolish these homes after purchase, as vacant homes with overgrown yards, bushes, etc., give the wrong impression of a community.
Finally, for residential or business owners who are in direct conflict with a future interchange under INDOT’s plan, your process may be different. Remember INDOT’s plan is for interchanges to only be built at intersections with traffic signals, except County Road 100 North.
Therefore, home owners or business owners within a certain proximity of Indiana 18 and U.S. 31; Business 31 and U.S. 31; Indiana 218 West and U.S. 31 might fall under a different program. However, I do know that INDOT is working on interchange designs that minimize the need to acquire or relocate residences or businesses at these locations.
I hope this helps.
