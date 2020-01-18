Recently, the old joke that the orange construction barrel is Indiana’s state flower has been told with unprecedented frequency around the Hoosier State. The proliferation of orange and white that motorists encounter across all 92 counties in our state is a visual confirmation of a historic effort by INDOT and local transportation agencies to rebuild and modernize Indiana’s highways and local roads.
INDOT is investing more than ever in taking care of existing highways – replacing aging infrastructure and making highways safer – with the goal of being a national leader in pavement and bridge conditions and safety performance within the next two decades. At the same time, cities, towns and counties are completing projects at a record pace, improving local roads and enhancing connectivity with new trails and sidewalks.
While we’re taking care of what we have like never before, we’re also making strategic investments in the state’s high priority transportation corridors – including U.S. 31 between South Bend and Indianapolis.
INDOT is investing more than $300 million to make U.S. 31 safer, enhance mobility, and partner with communities to leverage the highway to reach its full economic potential.
Through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads and Next Level Connections initiatives, INDOT has a fully funded plan for U.S. 31 that will eliminate the remaining traffic signals and at-grade railroad crossings, as well as remove many of the more than 200 driveways along the route, within the next 15 years.
A sustained investment of more than $15 million a year in U.S. 31 going forward will bring to bear a strategic mix of new interchanges, overpasses, reduced conflict intersections, and private driveway removals that will make the long-term goal of a non-stop, free-flow U.S. 31 from South Bend to Indianapolis a reality.
INDOT’s plan for U.S. 31 delivers on the state’s promises for the corridor in the shortest possible time frame at the best value for Hoosier taxpayers. By leveraging smart, modern engineering and design principals to make the right improvements in the right locations at the right times, we can deliver a safer, smarter U.S. 31 much sooner than anyone expected and at a fraction of the cost of previous estimates. Implementing these improvements on an accelerated timeline allows us to realize the safety and mobility benefits earlier, resulting in a reduced risk of crashes and more lives saved. Our balanced, thoughtful approach will also maintain local access and mobility for businesses and communities along the route – preserving economic vitality today and creating prime conditions for future growth.
In the coming years, no highway corridor in the entire state, outside of the final leg of I-69, will see the level of commitment and investment in improvements that are coming to U.S. 31. With funding secured and a plan moving forward, we’re well on our way to a safer U.S. 31 free of traffic signals and at-grade rail crossings.
I invite you to check out in detail INDOT’s fully funded, long-term plan for U.S. 31 at www.in.gov/indot/US31.
