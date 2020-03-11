John Roberts missed the moment.
The chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court had the chance to be the adult in the room. He had the opportunity to restore some sanity to our national dialogue. He had the occasion to convince Americans that at least one piece of their government still could function in a mature and even-handed manner.
But the chief justice didn’t take it.
That’s a pity.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, created the occasion for Roberts to rise above the fray.
Speaking at a reproductive rights rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Schumer said something that was both stupid and intemperate.
“I want to tell you, [Supreme Court Justice Neil] Gorsuch; I want to tell you, [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
What Schumer said was wrong.
Wrong.
Wrong.
Wrong.
In this country, only thugs and lowlifes threaten judges.
Or at least that’s the way we used to operate.
Now, we have a president of the United States who attacks judges because they have Hispanic surnames or because they point out that some of his pet projects have been pulled together without consulting the Constitution, the law or, in some cases, even the grammar check function on the computer.
We have a Senate majority leader who boasts about the way he has politicized the judicial nominating process. In fundraising talks to supporters, Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, brags that there is no rule he won’t bend or break when it comes to putting judges he likes on the bench.
In short, we have a judicial branch that has been tainted and corrupted in ways that would have been unimaginable 40 years ago.
That’s why Schumer’s idiocy gave Roberts the opening to say to President Donald Trump, Majority Leader McConnell, Minority Leader Schumer and all the other short-sighted braying blowhards roaming around:
“ENOUGH. America’s courts and judges are supposed to be impartial interpreters of law and constitutional principle. That is why they aren’t elected. That’s also why long practice in the Senate required a strong majority to put a justice on the Supreme Court, because judges are not supposed to represent one party or the other but the rule of law itself.
“When anyone – Democrat or Republican – tries to drag the courts into the realm of electoral politics, he or she chips away at the foundation of this country.
“So, enough already. ENOUGH.”
But Roberts didn’t do that.
Instead, he issued the following statement:
“This morning, Senator Schumer spoke at a rally in front of the Supreme Court while a case was being argued inside. Senator Schumer referred to two Members of the Court by name and said he wanted to tell them that ‘You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’ Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All Members of the Court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”
To be sure, Chuck Schumer deserved to be spanked – and hard.
But a lot of other people do, too.
The chief justice could have chosen to use this moment to say to Americans – Republicans, Democrats, independents, everyone – that this is where the foolishness of recent years leads. It takes us to the point of seeing senior officials attack the very system of government that everyone in the executive, legislative and judicial branches has taken an oath to defend.
That generations of Americans have died defending.
But John Roberts didn’t do that.
He let the moment pass.
That is a shame.
A genuine shame.
