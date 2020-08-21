Some things change.
Some things don’t.
As I watched former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination four years ago, speak at the virtual Democratic National Convention, I heard echoes of an earlier age.
Kasich’s appearance at the convention provoked controversy in several corners. Progressive Democrats groused that it was foolish and wrong-headed to have a Republican speak at their party’s event. And GOP stalwarts and conservatives accused Kasich of being a turncoat and said he no longer was a Republican.
Such are the absurdities of our time.
We have people – the progressives – who proclaim loudly and often that they are the party of inclusion, but they want to exclude anyone whose views don’t line up with theirs.
We also have a Republican Party that has bowed down before a leader – President Donald Trump – who until just a few years ago routinely voted for and gave money to Democrats and now seeks to demean Kasich, a man whose devotion to the GOP took life when he was in the womb.
Strange days.
But it wasn’t the ideological inconsistencies surrounding Kasich’s appearance that struck me.
No, it was the consistency of his approach.
Speaking at a crossroads – a little visual symbolism for the slow-witted – Kasich made a case against Trump and for the Democratic nominee for president, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Kasich didn’t base his case for Biden on policy grounds. He didn’t say he supported the former vice president’s stands on taxes, trade or reproductive rights.
He didn’t because he couldn’t. The two men don’t agree. Never have. Likely never will.
Instead, Kasich said he supports the Democratic candidate this time around because Biden can be trusted, and Trump can’t. Biden cares about people, and Trump doesn’t. Biden is a good man, and Trump isn’t.
Kasich built his argument on character.
That’s where the echoes began to sound.
Kasich introduced himself to much of America more than 20 years ago. He was among the voices calling for President Bill Clinton to be removed from office because Clinton had engaged in a sexual relationship with a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
Debate raged then and rages still about whether Clinton ensnared himself in a perjury trap Special Prosecutor Kenneth Starr had set for him. In some ways, it didn’t matter whether Clinton perjured himself. The fact that he, at the very least, had equivocated under oath gave Republicans such as Kasich all the justification they needed to go after Clinton’s scalp.
And, make no mistake about it.
They did want his scalp.
But their differences with him weren’t really on policy grounds – at least not in a conventional sense. Many of the triumphs of Clinton’s presidency – the North American Free Trade Agreement, welfare reform, deficit reduction, etc. – could have been found in the Republican Party platform from that era. Part of the reason some GOP firebreathers despised Clinton was that they felt he had stolen pieces of their playbook.
But that wasn’t the whole reason.
Republicans such as the younger Kasich argued that Clinton didn’t deserve to be president because, like Trump, he couldn’t be trusted. He wasn’t a good man.
Kasich voted for all four articles of impeachment the U.S. House of Representatives considered, including the two that didn’t even make it out of the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Then, as now, the issue for him was one of character.
Times change.
So do political parties.
The Democrats who once were willing to die on a hill for Bill Clinton now, grudgingly, gave him five minutes to talk at their national convention – and they made sure that his five minutes were outside the prime viewing hour.
The Republicans who excoriated and impeached Clinton for prevaricating now rally around a president who has told more than 20,000 documented lies during his time in the White House.
And then there’s John Kasich.
In 1999, he scolded Bill Clinton for being a bad and untrustworthy man.
Now, in 2020, he’s scolding Donald Trump for being a bad and untrustworthy man.
Some things change.
Some things don’t.
