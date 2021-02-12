Donald Trump is far kinder to his supposed enemies than he is to his friends.
Since he entered politics, he’s made that clear by repeatedly putting people who try to help him in impossible positions — and by handing his opponents sticks with which to beat him.
Never was that more clear than in the opening of the former president’s second impeachment trial.
Most Republicans in the U.S. Senate are almost desperate to acquit Trump. They will seize on any excuse, justification or rationalization, no matter how flimsy, to avoid making him the first president in U.S. history to be convicted in an impeachment proceeding.
They are doing so for nakedly political reasons. They fear facing primary challenges from or otherwise alienating Trump’s dwindling but still fervid base. They will continue to appease the former president and his followers in the hopes that doing so somehow will allow them to regain power in 2022 and 2024.
But Trump isn’t making it easy for them.
They pinned their hopes on the president’s legal team making two arguments in a minimally plausible fashion.
The first was that the whole impeachment was somehow unconstitutional.
This was a contention that was a stretch at best. The Constitution clearly states that the sole authority for determining whether impeachment is justified is the U.S. House of Representatives. The Senate’s responsibility is to sit in judgment on the impeached officeholder and his or her actions.
There also are precedents that impeachment proceedings may continue after an official has left office.
Nonetheless, the notion that the whole thing could be deemed out of bounds seemed to promise a fig leaf of respectability to Senate Republicans eager to find their way out of a difficult position.
That fig leaf was torn away on the opening day.
It wasn’t done by the House impeachment managers. No, the president’s own lawyers did that deed.
To call the presentations by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen a disaster would be to pretty things up considerably.
Castor rambled around the countryside for more than three-quarters of an hour desperately searching for a point.
And never found one.
Schoen argued that impeachment was wrong because it was political.
Well … yes.
Impeachment is a political remedy to a political problem. Neither the House nor the Senate can throw anyone impeached in jail. The question both chambers have roles in deciding is whether someone is fit to hold office.
Neither Castor nor Schoen even tried to make the case that Donald Trump was fit to be president. Instead, they contended that it was wrong for anyone to notice that he wasn’t fit to be president and to act on that observation.
With the argument that Trump’s impeachment is unconstitutional now in tatters, the former president’s lawyers and apologists in the Republican Senate caucus now have one other card to play. They will say that Trump’s words and actions leading up to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol were political hyperbole protected by the First Amendment.
Let’s pause for a moment and absorb the irony of this moment.
The former president who now argues that any remarks he made to encourage people to ransack the temple of democracy and leave five people dead are constitutionally protected is the same president who contended that athletes who kneel in protest during the playing of the national anthem weren’t entitled to any such First Amendment protection.
In other words, Trump’s lawyers are going to argue that he shouldn’t be held accountable for what he said and did.
That’s a plausible defense for a child.
But not for an adult.
And certainly not for a president.
What this means is that Donald Trump isn’t going to help Senate Republicans out of their tight spot. He and his lawyers aren’t going to come up with a way for them to evade the central, essential question.
Did he violate his oath of office and commit “high Crimes and Misdemeanors?”
Those Republican senators are in a bad place. They either must condone fomenting insurrection or must anger the most energetic and activist wing of their own party.
That’s where Donald Trump has put them.
Because that’s what he does to his friends.
