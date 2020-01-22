The solemn moment has come.
Now we must hope that the nation and its leaders will rise to it.
The U.S. House of Representatives delivered articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate on Jan. 16, four days shy of the third anniversary of Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office to become the 45th president of the United States.
And the trial to determine whether Trump should be removed from the nation’s highest office began.
The opening steps of the process served as reminders of the august nature of the undertaking.
The slow semi-march of the House managers into the Senate chamber. The deliberate reading by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, of the charges. The swearing in of Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts administering oaths to the senators.
Sobering moments.
Many requirements carved into our system of self-government are designed to remind us – and our leaders – of the seriousness of the work they do and the decisions they make. They are designed to be a cold slap in the face when passions, partisan or otherwise, run the hottest – something to remind us of the demands of duty when we most want to lash out.
At few times in our history has that cold slap been needed more.
Impeachment is a drastic remedy reserved for rare circumstances. That is why, in our more than 230-year history under the Constitution, it has been done only 16 times overall – and only three times with presidents.
Impeachment does not overturn a national election. If Donald Trump is removed from office, no Democrat will take his place. Vice President Mike Pence will.
The same 62,984,828 Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 also voted for Pence.
Nonetheless, impeachment is a big step. That is why everyone, especially our leaders, should approach the process with humility and dignity.
Sadly, too often this has not been the case.
Trump and his fellow Republicans have been the greatest offenders, but Democrats have not always covered themselves with glory.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, in many ways has managed the process admirably. She has moved with steadiness and deliberation, waiting for the marshalling of evidence and allowing the public enough time to understand the significance of each step and every new bit of information. She has restrained Democrats in the House caucus from cheering or applauding as the articles moved forward.
That is what makes her decision to hand out pens as souvenirs as she signed the articles of impeachment inexplicable and unfortunate.
This is not a moment to celebrate.
Whatever happens going forward is likely to have serious consequences for this nation and its people, our fellow citizens.
Tone-deaf and insensitive as Pelosi’s gesture was, it pales in comparison with the determination shown by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, to turn the members of his party into living re-enactments of the monkeys in the classic “hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil, see-no-evil” caricatures.
The president has done everything in his considerable power to keep the American people from learning just what he has done in their name and with the authority they granted him through the electoral process.
He has advanced the argument that he is the people’s master, not their servant.
McConnell and other Republicans have aided and abetted the president in this upside-down interpretation of what the American Revolution accomplished by arguing that witnesses aren’t necessary in the trial.
It is hard to understand the resistance to hearing what the witnesses have to say.
What the president did and why he did it has been clear almost from the moment the whistleblower’s report became public. The president, perhaps without realizing it, has admitted as much in his repeated assertions that he did nothing wrong by soliciting a foreign government for campaign help.
If there were facts in dispute, the president would produce witnesses and documentation to make his case. He hasn’t done so because he can’t.
So, what we are left with is an awesome and awful set of questions.
Should we remove a president of the United States from office for the first time in our history?
Or should we allow this president to act as if he were above the law?
Neither option is appealing or without consequence.
That is why this is a solemn moment.
Our leaders should treat it as such.
And so should we.
