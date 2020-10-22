The first debate of the 2020 Indiana governor’s race was an odd affair.
The hourlong tilt among incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater had a detached, almost surreal quality.
Some of that involved the staging.
Because Indiana, like all of America, still grapples with a raging coronavirus pandemic, the candidates didn’t appear on the same stage. They weren’t even in the same room. Instead, they were tucked into different spaces in WFYI’s headquarters in Indianapolis.
The fact that they weren’t in each other’s presence made their interactions a little stilted, as if they were trying to speak to each other across some undefined divide.
Maybe, in this age in which Americans seem to find endless reasons to quarrel, they were.
But that wasn’t what made the evening so strange.
Watching the debate was a bit like viewing a boxing match with three fighters. They circled each other for 60 minutes, tried to land some blows and did their best to cover their flanks and make sure neither of the other contestants was sneaking up behind them.
Holcomb fared the best of the three, because he came into the debate with the most to lose. He’s not only the incumbent, but also leads in every credible poll by a wide margin. And he has enough campaign cash on hand to smother his opponents’ messaging in these waning days of the gubernatorial contest.
Holcomb needed to appear gubernatorial – to look as if he were the sort of person to whom Hoosiers could entrust the affairs of state. He did that, even if he did get lost upon occasion in recitals of numbers and acronyms.
He made the case that his has been a steady hand on the tiller while the state sails through troubled waters.
Myers landed some shots, even if none of them was the knockout blow he needs. He pointed out that Indiana’s teachers have been in desperate need of a pay raise for years and that the priority for Holcomb and his fellow Republicans has been on providing succor to the relative few in charter schools or using vouchers, rather than the many in public schools.
He didn’t make the charge as pointed as he could have.
He pledged to keep Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick – whom he referred to, for some reason, as “secretary” – in her position. McCormick, a Republican at least in name, has endorsed Myers and many other Democrats on the ballot this year. She’s also argued, persuasively, that making both her position and those of members of the state board of education appointed rather than elected disenfranchises parents.
Myers could have said that, thanks to these changes, the only way open to Hoosiers to express displeasure over school funding or teacher pay is to vote for a new governor.
But Myers didn’t go there.
Libertarian Donald Rainwater delivered the pithiest sound bites – perfect for memes and bumper stickers – but they all were variations on the same theme. He was to intellectual discourse what a chicken nugget is to an eight-course meal.
His theme, though, was one likely to resonate with some voters Republicans have courted for years – the ones who think that buses just run themselves and traffic lights are gifts from the almighty, rather than man-made creations. He argued, again and again, that government was bad and that a state of 7 million people could be managed with a clerk and a copy machine.
As my grandfather used to say, “He’s out there where the trains don’t run.”
Myers and Rainwater might have made some headway – might have ruffled a bit of Holcomb’s unflappability – if they attempted to coordinate their attacks.
But they didn’t.
Or couldn’t.
The ideological distance between the two might have been too great for them to contemplate such teamwork. Or perhaps neither is skilled enough as a communicator to pull off something like that.
The result, though, was an evening of jabs rather than haymakers.
And the guy who came into the ring leading on points left the ring the same way.
