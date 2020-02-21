In 2016, I had a chat with a bright, driven young Indiana politician.
This young pol had watched as Donald Trump accomplished what amounted to a hostile takeover of the national Republican Party. He also had studied how U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, had thrown a deep scare into Democratic Party presidential frontrunner Hillary Clinton.
The ambitious young politician said that something new was stirring in the land.
Candidates no longer had to have traditional bona fides – long service to their party, etc. – to aspire to lead the party. For Trump, party affiliation long had been a matter of personal convenience rather than principled commitment – he’d voted for and contributed to Democrats as often or more often than he had Republicans until he decided to run for president. And Sanders, of course, isn’t a Democrat, even though he caucuses with them in the Senate.
What’s more, the young politician said, successful candidates no longer had to run to the center to draw broad, popular support.
“We haven’t even begun to explore, much less understand the implications of that,” the young politician said.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the young politician was Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend mayor who has emerged as a force in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Buttigieg’s success is a product of the historic forces he astutely identified and analyzed four years ago. A candidacy such as his would have been unimaginable even 15 years ago. Now, it is startlingly plausible.
But it is Buttigieg’s second point in the 2016 conversation – the one about the candidates not having to seek the center to be successful – that now seems particularly prescient.
At this moment, Sanders is the frontrunner to win the Democratic presidential nomination. He finished in a dead heat with Buttigieg in the troubled Iowa caucuses and squeezed out a win in the New Hampshire primary.
He now leads all Democratic candidates in national polls. At least one of those polls puts Sanders 12 points up on his closest rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Sanders also now is running second to Biden among African Americans, a crucial group of voters in the Democrats’ coalition.
Sanders’ emergence as, for at least the moment, the candidate to beat within their party has produced handwringing and teeth-gnashing among many Democrats. They worry that he will drive away many voters in middle America, particularly in the suburbs, where independents and moderate Republicans have been fleeing from Trump’s GOP into the waiting arms of opportunistic Democrats.
The concern that Sanders will be the Democrats’ standard-bearer has fueled the late entry into the race and rise of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg has arrived in the campaign with bags of cash – more than $300 million in media buys already – and lots of other baggage.
Like Trump, Bloomberg changes political parties the way other people change shirts. (He was a Republican when he was the Big Apple’s chief executive.) As mayor of New York, he championed stop-and-frisk policies that targeted black citizens. And, again like Trump, he has a problematic history with women.
This has created much fretting about Bloomberg, too, but many Democratic moderates have embraced him as the man who can save their party from Sanders.
All of this, though, assumes that we’re in an era in which traditional political calculations apply.
But the rise of Trump, of Sanders, of Buttigieg and of Bloomberg demonstrates that we clearly are not in that sort of era.
It’s now a cliché to say that Sanders is the Democrats’ saner, kinder version of Trump, but clichés often become clichés because they contain truth.
The reality is that it isn’t just the disaffected rural Trump voters who think the system has failed them.
Citizens on the left also feel they have been abandoned. In fact, the traditional designations of left and right have lost meaning, in part because so many Americans lack faith that anyone in power speaks for them.
That’s why we see non-traditional candidacies take off. Many Americans are looking not for a leader as that term has been previously understood but for a rebel chieftain who will storm the castle for them.
And, as Pete Buttigieg might say, we have yet to explore much less understand the implications of that.
