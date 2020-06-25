It cannot be pleasant to be Donald Trump right now.
He ran for president on promises of restoring American triumphs. We were going to get tired of all the winning, remember.
But, after 3½ years in office, everywhere this president now turns his gaze reveals ruin and disarray.
A pandemic he has no idea how to handle has left roughly 120,000 Americans dead – and the real number doubtless is higher – with 1,000 or so more dying every day. The economy teeters on the edge of disaster, with businesses closed and millions of Americans filing unemployment claims every week.
Trump’s poll numbers have cratered, perhaps because the pandemic-related suffering has afflicted his supporters in disproportionate ways. Because his voters tend to be older and less affluent, they are more vulnerable in terms of both health and personal finances.
The president now trails his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, by 12 points in even a Fox News poll.
That’s bad, but it’s not the worst news.
Given that his path to re-election – just like the one that led to his election – never depended upon winning the popular vote, Trump could endure trailing Biden in national polling. But he’s also several points underwater in almost every battleground state and in a couple – Florida and Michigan – that he absolutely must win.
Trump also is beleaguered in other ways.
His former national security adviser John Bolton has written a tell-all book that depicts the president in such unflattering terms that Trump and his lawyers tried hail-Mary litigation to prevent its publication. The suit failed and instead will have the effect of helping Bolton sell more books and find more readers.
Bolton is but the latest of a series of former Trump Cabinet members, staffers and allies who have broken with the president and now pillory him.
Nor is the mockery confined to those who know him well.
Social media – which used to be the sandbox Trump dominated – has had a field day with his halting, unsteady march down a ramp following a speech at West Point. The video of him creep-stepping his way down is played in comparison with footage of Biden, who is several years Trump’s senior, all but sprinting up the same ramp.
A Trump rally in Oklahoma turned into a debacle. Several of his staffers working the event tested positive for COVID-19 and the crowd was smaller – much, much smaller – than anticipated.
This may have been because young anti-Trump activists figured out a way to prank him and his campaign. But it also may have been because many Americans have an understandable reluctance to gather in large, closely packed groups while the coronavirus still rages.
His rallies always seemed to energize Trump, but not this one.
Cameras caught him returning to the White House as he shambled down from the helicopter and slow-stepped his way across the grass, shoulders slumped, looking every inch a defeated old man.
For a man so determined, even desperate, to have the world see him as a figure of potency, it must hurt to know that so many people are watching him flail and fail.
Trump critics will view these days as vindication, proof that they were right about the man’s inadequacies all along. Trump supporters will see all these troubles as further confirmation that dark forces conspire to ruin both him and them.
Neither side is right.
The truth is both bigger and smaller than that.
Trump’s failures now are classically human ones, produced by one of the oldest human misconceptions.
He has swaggered through life acting as if – and perhaps even believing – that he was the master of the universe.
But he isn’t.
No one is.
Even America’s greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, confided during the nation’s greatest crisis, the Civil War, that he had not mastered events. Events had mastered him, Lincoln said.
Thus, it was then.
Thus, it is now.
Thus, it always will be.
That’s why America’s greatest leaders haven’t been men who strut, but figures of quiet resolve and resilience – ones who strive to meet, not master, the world and its challenges.
Donald Trump is experiencing woe now not just because he has misread this moment in history.
No, it’s because, for his entire life, he’s misread the world and the way it really works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.