Embattled U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has an interesting collection of face masks.
Many of them, of course, just tout her political allegiances. She has an array of them that proclaim her devotion to the twice-impeached former divider-in-chief, President Donald Trump.
But those aren’t the truly intriguing ones.
Greene also has at least one mask that says, “Censored.”
She also has another that says, “Free Speech.”
The implication is that her ability to express herself somehow has been suppressed. That she somehow has been shut up, ground down into the dirt by the harsh, hard boots of oppression.
Good lord, where do we find these people?
The truth is that, until last year, most of the relatively few people who had heard of Marjorie Taylor Greene lived, to use my late grandfather’s apt and elegant phrase, “out there where the trains don’t run.” She existed in that sealed space where deluded people breathe the same air and recycle the same dark fantasies over and over until they are completely detached from both reality and sense.
But then she won a primary in a heavily Republican district — thank you once again, gerrymandering, for corrupting the process and mortifying the nation — and she found herself on the path to Congress.
Now, much of America has been exposed to the stimulating nature of her thought, such as it is. She has a larger audience and a bigger platform than she’s ever had in her life.
It’s a platform she has used.
We have learned from her that the wildfires in California can be explained not by circumstances of wind, aridity and other weather conditions but instead are a product of Jewish space lasers.
We also have been instructed that the death of John F. Kennedy Jr. by plane crash was not a case of a relatively inexperienced pilot trying to fly in conditions more dangerous than he realized but instead was a murder perpetrated by the Clintons.
And we have been told that the school shootings at Sandy Hook and Parkland were fictions, made up just so dark forces could seize the guns of good and righteous Americans. Greene felt so strongly that this was the case that she hounded and harassed David Hogg, a young man who survived the Parkland shooting and still mourns the loss of friends and schoolmates.
She also has endorsed on social media the idea of assassinating former President Barack Obama and some members of the same Congress in which she now serves.
What a sweetheart Marjorie Taylor Greene is.
Her contention is that she is being censored because some people — well, actually, many, many, many people, the ones living and operating in the realm of sanity and reason — do not agree with what she has said and done.
In fact, they object in the most forceful terms.
This wounds Marjorie Taylor Greene to her core. Like so many self-proclaimed freedom fighters on the far right, she seems to think that liberty is a matter of her being able to say whatever crazy or mean-spirited thought pops into her angry head.
And that no one ever should be allowed to disagree with her.
If anyone calls her on her whacky notions or spitting nastiness, that person is guilty of being “politically correct.”
Or of censoring her.
She’s allowed to scream whatever garbage she wants, but the people who disagree with her … well, not so much. They’re just supposed to swallow whatever swill she dishes up, no matter how foul the taste.
What nonsense.
The truth is that the system is working the way it is supposed to.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has had an opportunity to advance her peculiar and noxious ideas. Most Americans have not been persuaded of the wisdom of her thought. In fact, they have rejected her arguments in no uncertain terms.
And the House of Representatives, absent any leadership from the Republican caucus, has decided by majority vote that a person who lives in a fact-free zone and advocates for shooting co-workers shouldn’t be entrusted with responsibility.
In other words, Marjorie Taylor Green made her case.
She lost.
That’s not censorship.
That’s the way free speech works.
The fact that it worked this time is the real reason Marjorie Taylor Greene is so upset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.