We Americans are about to achieve a couple of tragic and dubious achievements.
Soon, maybe even before you read this, our country will record its 100,000th coronavirus death. In fact, we already may have hit that sad milestone, because many deaths caused by COVID-19 that didn’t occur in overwhelmed hospitals likely haven’t been accounted for.
At the same time, we soon will have 40 million Americans filing for unemployment. Many of them already were teetering on the edge of disaster. Now, they stand to lose their homes and everything they worked for.
All this has happened in the two months since President Donald Trump met with a group of Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol and said of the coronavirus:
“This was unexpected. … And it hit the world. And we’re prepared, and we’re doing a great job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
Before that, the president had told Americans that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t be a problem, that it would affect maybe one person, then maybe 15 at most. Since that meeting with the GOP senators, he’s tried, again and again, to label the pandemic as a hoax and trotted out unvetted and often dangerous miracle “cures” for the deadly virus.
He does this while his fellow citizens – our fellow citizens – are dying by the tens of thousands and millions more are seeing their lives blown apart.
The president’s ardent defenders like to frame criticism of him as partisan in nature. Trump, those defenders argue, gets blamed simply because he’s a Republican.
While there doubtless are political forces at work – there always are – the bulk of the anger directed at this president doesn’t come from the fact that he’s a Republican.
It comes from the fact that he’s incompetent.
It’s hard to imagine any other GOP figure of any stature dealing with this crisis this ineptly.
Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, now Purdue University’s president, is perhaps the most capable Republican leader in the country. If he were in the Oval Office right now, we would be in a better place, because Daniels would have done what he always does – looked for the most efficient and effective way to confront a problem, rather than pretend the problem would just go away.
Because Daniels is a conservative, he would have looked first to the private sector for solutions, but he would have understood that government has a role in facilitating problem-solving. He wouldn’t have left states to fend for themselves, as this president has, when they needed vital medical gear and supplies. He would have accelerated efforts to make sure that other crucial items – masks and other personal protective equipment – were manufactured and made available here in the United States.
In short, Daniels would have done what a president is supposed to do.
The same goes for the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee Mitt Romney, Vice President Mike Pence or most of the other serious 2016 Republican presidential hopefuls.
They would have paid attention to their briefings – which this president does only rarely – and realized that this was a crisis that could not be wished away.
People still would have died – but not as many.
And this country would have suffered economically – but not as much.
We know this because we know how poorly America has responded to this challenge. The United States has a little more than 4% of the world’s population, but we Americans have recorded 30% of the world’s COVID-19 deaths.
The Trump administration is left to utter inanities to try to explain away the president’s shameful performance – such as arguing that America’s numbers are so bad because Americans already had many health problems before the pandemic.
Doubtless, that’s true, but the fact that we were so vulnerable argues for taking more aggressive precautions, not fewer.
Certainly, it doesn’t make a case for saying the virus just “will go away.”
The problem here isn’t that Donald Trump is a Republican – although Republicans have compounded his deficiencies along the way.
No, the real problem is that Donald Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing.
And, worse, he doesn’t seem to know that he doesn’t know what he’s doing.
