Maybe Abraham Lincoln got it wrong in the Gettysburg Address.
You know, in the section near the end of that famous speech, when he talked about ours being “a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Lincoln’s sentiment is a lovely one, but the evidence these days suggests that ours is a government of the politicians, by the politicians and for the politicians.
The retirement of Indiana Sen. Jim Merritt, R-Indianapolis, is but the most recent example.
Merritt is Indiana’s longest-serving state senator. He was first elected in 1990 and plans to relinquish his seat on Nov. 4, halfway through the term to which he was re-elected in 2018.
Merritt’s replacement will be selected not by the voters but by a private Republican caucus.
In fact, the replacement will be the 14th member of the Indiana General Assembly to be installed that way – and the third this year alone.
This is a cozy arrangement.
It’s cozy for the aspiring officeholders who don’t have to make a case to the public to gain their seats, but only must persuade politicos who may feel indebted to them.
It’s cozy for those politicos, who have a prime favor they can bestow upon someone eager to become a lawmaker without muss or fuss.
It’s cozy for the special interests who might want to install a reliable vote for them and their positions in office because doing so also gives them a voice inside the caucus.
Yeah, it’s cozy.
For everyone but the public elected officials are supposed to serve.
You know, the people in “of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Their needs and their interests often are the last ones considered – if they are considered at all.
This shouldn’t surprise us.
Part of the reason government in the United States and government in Indiana are often so unresponsive to public needs, regardless of how pressing those needs might be, is because elected officials have been insulated from the people they serve.
Much of the problem involves gerrymandering.
For much of America’s history, gerrymandering was a kind of dark art. Politicians and political professionals could guess, often quite accurately, about how to draw legislative maps in ways that would favor their party – but they had to guess.
Now, with the rapid development of technology, the guesswork is gone.
Gerrymandering these days is a dark science rather than a dark art.
Skilled political technicians now can draw maps that favor their party with laser-like accuracy and precision.
The result is that the people no longer choose the politicians who are supposed to represent them. Rather, the politicians choose the people they wish to represent – a system that strips average Americans and average Hoosiers of the power to bend government to their expressed, collective will.
Only a handful of state legislative races this year will be competitive in any way. That is why many of the members of the Indiana General Assembly treat elections as little more than a minor inconvenience.
Being able to determine who will be the next member of the Indiana House of Representatives or the Indiana Senate without having to go to the bother of even consulting with the voters removes even that small inconvenience.
But it also explains a lot of the hostility toward government.
In this state and in this country, government is supposed to draw its authority from the people it represents. It is supposed to be the expression of their will.
When the system breaks down – when elected officials ignore or disregard the public will – government’s authority erodes, and people regard their government as something separate from them and maybe even hostile to their interests.
Over the past four years, 14 out of the 150 seats in the Indiana General Assembly – almost 10% – have been filled by parties rather than voters.
Of the politicians.
By the politicians.
For the politicians.
Glory, glory, hallelujah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.