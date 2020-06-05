Sometimes, a single statement can define a presidency.
A sentence, even a turn of phrase, can reveal what animates a president.
Abraham Lincoln’s came when he spoke in November 1863 at a battlefield that had become a mass graveyard:
“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
With those words from the Gettysburg Address, Lincoln not only paid tribute to the fallen but also consecrated the Civil War by making clear that the work of the American Revolution to liberate the human spirit never ends.
Nearly 70 years later, as the nation suffered through the deprivations of a Great Depression, Franklin Delano Roosevelt planted his flag by saying:
“We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
With those words, FDR reminded his fellow citizens that they had the wherewithal to confront the challenges before them, to endure the hardships that had befallen them and to prevail in the end.
A generation later, John F. Kennedy delivered his credo:
“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
JFK’s rhetoric summoned Americans to meet the responsibilities of an age in which the United States had emerged as the world’s greatest power, as well as the citadel for liberty in a world divided between free and totalitarian states.
Ronald Reagan’s defining phrase was the shortest. He delivered it in Berlin in 1987, at a decisive moment in the long and wearying contest that was the Cold War:
“Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall.”
The Gipper may have seemed to be addressing the leader of what was then called the Soviet Union, but he really was speaking to the entire world, calling for those who were free and those who wished to be free to find the will to finish the 20th century’s great twilight struggle.
Stirring as all those presidential statements of fundamental faith were, they aren’t nearly as revealing at the one uttered by Donald Trump.
His came a few weeks ago at a press conference:
“I don’t take responsibility at all,” this president said.
A reporter had asked Trump if he was answerable at all for long delays in testing as the coronavirus had begun to run up the body count in the United States and laid waste to the American economy.
Trump’s response was in keeping with the way he governs.
He wants to exercise maximum authority with minimal, if any, accountability.
This, of course, is not a part of any known political philosophy. Rather, it is an early adolescent fantasy about how the world should work: I get to do whatever I want and, no matter how much damage follows in my wake, I never should be blamed.
Those earlier presidents, Republican and Democrat alike, sounded the bugle in service of larger causes, summoning Americans to meet historic challenges confronting them and the world.
But Donald Trump sees and serves no larger cause than himself.
That is why, in this time of turmoil, suffering and despair, he cares only about how “strong” he looks. In his world, he does not serve the country.
The country serves him.
Former presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican, have issued calls for America to come together and heal – and for Americans to heed each other’s needs.
They speak as presidents should speak, with the nation’s best interests in mind.
They know that they bear a responsibility to lead even after they have left office.
And Donald Trump?
Well, as he said himself in the statement that defines his presidency while the nation burns:
“I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.